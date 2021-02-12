Left Menu

Mira Nair to re-release 'Mississippi Masala' to mark 30th anniversary

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-02-2021 15:33 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 15:22 IST
Mira Nair to re-release 'Mississippi Masala' to mark 30th anniversary
Representative Image. Image Credit: Flickr

Celebrated filmmaker Mira Nair has said that she will be releasing a remastered version of her acclaimed 1991 movie ''Mississippi Masala'' to celebrate the film's 30th anniversary.

The romantic-drama film, written by Sooni Taraporevala, marked the filmmaker's foray in Hollywood.

Set in the rural Mississippi (a southern US state), the film explores the interracial romance between an African-American man and Indian-American woman.

The movie featured Hollywood star Denzel Washington opposite Sarita Choudhary.

Responding to a user on Twitter, about the relevance of her films, Nair revealed she is on a mission to ''resurrect'' her movies.

She said ''Mississippi Masala'' is the first one as the year 2021 will mark its 30th anniversary.

''I'm on a mission. Resurrecting my films. 'Mississippi Masala' re-mastered & re-releasing on its 30th anniversary in 2021! We mattered long before movements woke up the masses,'' the 63-year-old director wrote.

Also featuring Sharmila Tagore, Roshan Seth and Mohan Agashe, ''Mississippi Masala'' was released in France on September 18 in 1991 before making its debut in the UK and the US next year on January 17 and February 5, respectively. It was well received by critics and earned a standing ovation at the Sundance Film Festival in 1992 and won an award at the Venice Film Festival.

Besides this film, the stage musical adaptation of Nair's 2001 movie ''Monsoon Wedding'' will premiere in India in November, 2021.

Nair, whose directorial credits also include movies such as ''Salaam Bombay'', ''The Namesake'' and ''Queen of Katwe'', most recently worked on the series adaptation of Vikram Seth's novel ''A Suitable Boy''.

The show premiered on BBC One in the UK in July 2020, before hitting streamer Netflix in October.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot to have more sense of humor including several monsters

The Last Kingdom Season 5 will draw inspirations from Warriors of the Storm, The Flame Bearer

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

Betting on Biden? Reddit fuels fresh surge in cannabis stocks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Chad reinforces troops against militants in Sahel as France mulls changes

Chad will deploy some 1,000 troops to the tri-border region of Niger, Burkina Faso and Mali to reinforce national armies that, backed by French and European allies, are battling Islamist insurgents, according to French and Chadian sources. ...

Biden moves to bring in asylum seekers forced to wait in Mexico under Trump program

The U.S. government next week will begin to gradually process asylum seekers forced to wait in Mexico under a controversial program put in place by former President Donald Trump, officials said.The moves are part of a plan by the administra...

Trump's defense will make the case for his acquittal on inciting Capitol riot

Donald Trumps defense lawyers will make their case on Friday why the former president is not guilty of inciting last months deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol, as the Senate races toward a final vote in his impeachment trial as soon as Saturda...

Biden to press for $1.9 trillion COVID relief plan with governors, mayors

U.S. President Joe Biden will meet with a bipartisan group of mayors and governors on Friday as he continues to push for approval of a 1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan to bolster economic growth and help millions of unemployed workers.B...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021