Maha: 3-year-old accidentally drinks massage oil, dies in hosp

A three-year-old died afterconsuming massage oil in Dombivali in Maharashtra's Thanedistrict, police said on Friday.

On February 7, Abdik Mohansingh Chavan saw a softdrink bottle, which actually contained massage oil, at hismother's maternal home in Badlapur and drank its contents, anofficial said.

''He was rushed to hospital where he died on February8. The massage oil contained traditional items like bhimsenkapur, pudhina, ajwain etc,'' he added.

