Maharashtra-based artist's 3D drawings on display at Kolkata's CIMA gallery

A month-long exhibition ofartworks by Maharashtra-based Prashant Shashikant Patil, whouses a glue gun to create 3D drawings, kicked off at CIMAgallery here on Friday.

The themes showcased in his work -- domestic life,memories, fear and fragility -- have been well portrayedthrough a network of lines, making his installations three-dimensional and organic.

Patil, who hails from Koregaon and completed hisMasters in Fine Arts from Visva-Bharati, said light and shadowplay an important role in almost all his works displayed atthe exhibition, which was inaugurated by Gianluca Rubagotti,the consul general of Italy in Kolkata.

''Many of my artworks, mounted on frames, cast shadowson the wall, which is reminiscent of the traditional lifestylethat finds a place in our memories. I try to connect peoplethrough their memories of the past,'' the artist said at hisfirst solo exhibition, which is showcasing 29 of his drawings.

In many of his installations, the winner of the CIMAaward in 2019 combines glue with natural dyes or mud collectedfrom rural areas.

''Visva Bharati gave me the freedom to explore variousmediums of work,'' the 29-year-old artist added.

Heaping praise on Patil, CIMA director Rakhi Sarkarsaid, ''He has successfully found a connection between thecultures of Maharashtra and Bengal. Both the states are deeplyrooted in their respective cultures. Prashant brought the twostates together.'' PTI BDCRMS RMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)