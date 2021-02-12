Left Menu

Maharashtra-based artist's 3D drawings on display at Kolkata's CIMA gallery

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 12-02-2021 23:24 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 23:24 IST
Maharashtra-based artist's 3D drawings on display at Kolkata's CIMA gallery

A month-long exhibition ofartworks by Maharashtra-based Prashant Shashikant Patil, whouses a glue gun to create 3D drawings, kicked off at CIMAgallery here on Friday.

The themes showcased in his work -- domestic life,memories, fear and fragility -- have been well portrayedthrough a network of lines, making his installations three-dimensional and organic.

Patil, who hails from Koregaon and completed hisMasters in Fine Arts from Visva-Bharati, said light and shadowplay an important role in almost all his works displayed atthe exhibition, which was inaugurated by Gianluca Rubagotti,the consul general of Italy in Kolkata.

''Many of my artworks, mounted on frames, cast shadowson the wall, which is reminiscent of the traditional lifestylethat finds a place in our memories. I try to connect peoplethrough their memories of the past,'' the artist said at hisfirst solo exhibition, which is showcasing 29 of his drawings.

In many of his installations, the winner of the CIMAaward in 2019 combines glue with natural dyes or mud collectedfrom rural areas.

''Visva Bharati gave me the freedom to explore variousmediums of work,'' the 29-year-old artist added.

Heaping praise on Patil, CIMA director Rakhi Sarkarsaid, ''He has successfully found a connection between thecultures of Maharashtra and Bengal. Both the states are deeplyrooted in their respective cultures. Prashant brought the twostates together.'' PTI BDCRMS RMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

ANALYSIS-Google partners brace for hit as search giant threatens Australia exit

Australia to introduce landmark Google, Facebook legislation to parliament next week

Arabesque hires HSBC's Klier to head ESG data, advisory and research

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India gifting 2,000 metric tonnes of rice to Syria: MEA

India is gifting 2,000 metric tonnes of rice to Syria following a request from the Arab republic, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday.The first consignment of 1,000 metric tonnes of rice was handed over by Indian ambassador to S...

Biden: Governors and mayors need USD 350 billion to fight COVID

President Joe Biden met with a bipartisan group of governors and mayors at the White House on Friday as part of his push to give financial relief from the coronavirus pandemic to state and local governments a clear source of division with ...

5 killed in firing at Rohtak's wrestling venue in Haryana

Five persons were killed and two others injured in a firing incident at a wrestling venue adjacent to a private college in Haryanas Rohtak on Friday evening, police said.Among the injured, two were stated to be in a critical condition, they...

Algeria's president returns home after hospitalization in Germany

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune returned home after hospital treatment in Germany for complications in his foot resulting from a coronavirus infection, state TV reported on Friday.Tebboune, 75, flew to Germany in early January to un...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021