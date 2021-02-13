Left Menu

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 13-02-2021 11:32 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 11:32 IST
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Donald Glover team up for Amazon's 'Mr and Mrs Smith' series

Amazon Studios has roped in ''Fleabag'' star Phoebe Waller-Bridge and singer-actor Donald Glover for a series based on hit 2005 movie ''Mr and Mrs Smith''.

Glover, the star of ''Atlanta'' and ''Spider-Man: Homecoming'', shared the news in a post on Instagram, revealing that the new series will debut in 2022.

The project, which has been created by Waller-Bridge and Glover, has quietly been in the works for months and stems from the ''Fleabag'' star's overall deal with Amazon, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The show marks a reunion between the two actors as they previously featured together in ''Star Wars'' spin-off ''Solo: A Star Wars Story''.

Francesca Sloane has co-created the show and she will also serve as showrunner.

Amazon is backing the project in collaboration with New Regency, the producer of the movie.

''Talk about the dream team! Donald and Phoebe are two of the most talented creators and performers in the world. It’s truly a dream for us, as it will be for our global audience, to have these two forces of nature collaborating as a powerhouse creative team,'' Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke said in a statement.

'''Mr and Mrs Smith' is an iconic property, and we can’t wait to see how Donald, Phoebe and Francesca make it their own. We’re thrilled to be working with them, and with such great partners at New Regency,'' she added.

Directed by Doug Liman from a script by Simon Kinberg, ''Mr and Mrs Smith'' featured Hollywood stars Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.

The story is about a bored upper middle class married couple who learn that they are assassins belonging to competing agencies, and that they have been assigned to kill each other.

New Regency’s Yariv Milchan and Michael Schaefer and Wells Street Films’ Jenny Robins will executive produce the new series.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India's love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

