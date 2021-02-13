Pharmacy student's claim of kidnap, rape found to be false

The claim of a pharmacy student here three days ago that she was kidnapped and raped by some auto-drivers was found to be false, police said on Saturday.

It was a cooked-up story by the woman to move out of her home due to some family issues, the police said.

The 19-year-old woman allegedly claimed she was kidnapped and raped by some auto-drivers while returning from college on February 10.

The woman had told her mother over the phone on the evening of February 10 that the driver of the auto in which she was traveling did not stop the vehicle and moved at a high speed in spite of her pleas to stop, according to a police press release.

The mother with the help of some neighbors informed the police about the alleged kidnapping and later lodged a complaint.

Police, who swung into action, traced her to an isolated place at Annojiguda where she was found in trauma and in a semi-undressed condition after she shared her location over the phone with the police.

She was then hospitalised for treatment.

She claimed to have been raped and assaulted.

The woman even identified an auto-driver, alleging his involvement when police showed photographs of some auto-drivers as part of the investigation.

Based on her version, police questioned the drivers.

It came to light that the woman's version was false and that no rape and assault happened.

The woman confessed to the police that she removed her clothes and also created a scene of having been kidnapped when the police traced her.

''By collecting all the evidence and talking to the victim again, she confessed that due to family issues she wanted to leave her house. Later, due to police involvement, she panicked and out of fear weaved a false story,'' the release said.

Mahesh Bhagwat, Commissioner of Police of Rachakonda here, who addressed a press conference, said no rape or kidnapping occurred.

The police also showed footage to reporters that was obtained from different CCTV cameras. The footage showed the woman walking on the roads at the time of the assault as claimed by her.

