People News Roundup: UK's Duchess Meghan wins privacy battle against; Gina Carano to make film with conservative outlet and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

UK's Duchess Meghan wins privacy battle against 'dehumanizing' tabloid paper

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, said on Thursday a British tabloid had been held to account for its "dehumanizing practices" after she won a privacy claim against the paper for printing extracts of a letter she wrote to her father. Meghan, 39, the wife of Queen Elizabeth's grandson Prince Harry, sued publisher Associated Newspapers after its Mail on Sunday tabloid printed parts of the handwritten letter she sent to her estranged father, Thomas Markle, in August 2018.

Ex-'Mandalorian' actress Gina Carano to make film with conservative outlet

Gina Carano, the "Mandalorian" actress who was dropped from the "Star Wars" spinoff over what the studio called "abhorrent and unacceptable" social media posts, said on Friday she will make a film with conservative company The Daily Wire. Walt Disney Co's Lucasfilm studio said on Wednesday it would no longer work with her after she posted on Instagram drawing parallels between persecution of Jews in Nazi Germany and the treatment of people who hold conservative political views today.

'I know I failed': Justin Timberlake apologizes to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson

Pop star Justin Timberlake on Friday issued a public apology to his former girlfriend Britney Spears and singer Janet Jackson, saying he had failed them in the past. Timberlake spoke out on his Instagram account after criticism this week on social and mainstream media of interviews he gave some 20 years ago about his sex life with Spears when both were at the height of their careers.

U.S. actor Shia LaBeouf denies abuse claims by ex-girlfriend FKA twigs

American actor Shia LaBeouf's legal team has denied allegations of sexual battery and assault made by his former girlfriend, British musician FKA twigs, in a civil lawsuit last year. LaBeouf's attorney said in a court filing that the "Honey Boy" actor "denies generally and specifically each and every allegation" in the complaint.

Britney Spears legal case draws new scrutiny after TV documentary

The Britney Spears legal case was back in court on Thursday with little progress on the increasingly controversial issue of how much longer the pop star will have her personal and business affairs controlled by other people. Los Angeles Superior Court judge Brenda Penny said the singer's father and a newly-appointed financial trust company must work together to develop an investment plan that will benefit Spears.

(With inputs from agencies.)