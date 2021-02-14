Left Menu

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 14-02-2021 11:22 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 11:19 IST
Sandra Bullock-Channing Tatum's 'The Lost City of D' gets 2022 release date
The Paramount Pictures project is described as a ''Romancing The Stone''-style romantic comedy, reported Deadline. Image Credit: Flickr

Romantic action-adventure ''The Lost City of D'', starring Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum, is slated for a wide release on April 15, 2022.

The Paramount Pictures project is described as a ''Romancing The Stone''-style romantic comedy, reported Deadline.

''The Lost City of D'' follows a reclusive romance novelist (Bullock) who was sure nothing could be worse than getting stuck on a book tour with her cover model (Tatum), until a kidnapping attempt sweeps them both into a cutthroat jungle adventure, proving life can be so much stranger, and more romantic, than any of her paperback fictions.

Adam and Aaron Nee, best known for the 2015 indie ''Band of Robbers'', will direct the project.

Dana Fox has penned the most recent draft of the script, based on an idea and treatment by Seth Gordon.

Bullock is also producing the film via her banner, Fortis Films, along with Gordon's Exhibit A and Liza Chasin and her 3dot Productions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

