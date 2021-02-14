Odisha woman charred to death trying to save husband from suicide bid

A 35-year-old womanwas charred to death while attempting to save her husband whoset himself on fire following a quarrel in Odisha's Kendraparadistrict on Sunday, police said.

The man also suffered over 60 per cent burn injuriesand was taken to SCB Medical College Hospital in Cuttack incritical condition from their Sanajharia village underPattamundai police station.

Shailendra Mallick, 40, had a heated exchange of wordswith wife Bandita over some issue and soon after he attemptedto die by suicide. He poured kerosene on his body and sethimself ablaze, police said.

His wife tried to save him but she too was engulfed byfire and died.

The couple has an eight-year-old son.

An unnatural death case has been registered in thisconnection and further investigation is underway, police said.

