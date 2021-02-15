Left Menu

Kareena Kapoor wishes father Randhir Kapoor on his birthday

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Monday wished her father and veteran actor Randhir Kapoor on his 74th birthday by sharing a priceless throwback picture of him.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-02-2021 14:10 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 14:10 IST
Kareena Kapoor wishes father Randhir Kapoor on his birthday
Randhir Kapoor in his younger days (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Monday wished her father and veteran actor Randhir Kapoor on his 74th birthday by sharing a priceless throwback picture of him. The 'Angrezi Medium' actor took to her Instagram handle and shared an old monochromatic photo of her father from his younger days, with his name signed on it. Describing her father, Kareena wrote, "Handsomest, funniest, wittiest, warmest, strongest and bestest... Happy Birthday Papa."

Meanwhile, earlier on Valentine's Day, Kareena's sister Karisma Kapoor also shared a photo with Randhir Kapoor, captioning it as, "Papa you are my Valentine #staystrongstayhealthy." On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha' co-starring opposite Aamir Khan. The movie is slated to hit the big screens on Christmas this year.

Adapted by Atul Kulkarni and directed by Advait Chandan, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is an official Hindi remake of Robert Zemeckis' Oscar Award-winning 1994 film 'Forrest Gump', that featured Hollywood star Tom Hanks in the titular role. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Lupin, Aurobindo units recall products in US market

Australia says Google, Facebook close to media pay deals

Indiabulls Housing Fin to raise Rs 5,000 cr from securitisation in current quarter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bitcoin rally falters just short of $50,000 as investors take profit

Bitcoin stalled just short of the 50,000 mark on Monday and other cryptocurrencies slipped, as investors took profit from a record-breaking rally that is being driven by a worldwide shift in investor and public attitudes towards digital ass...

4 die, 1 ill after consuming country liquor in MP

Four people have died and one person has fallen ill after consuming country liquor in Madhya Pradeshs Chhatarpur district, police said on Monday.Around 150 people had a party on February 9 at the place of one Shital Ahirwar 60 in Paretha vi...

SC grants 5-day bail to journalist to visit ailing mother in Kerala

The Supreme Court Monday granted 5-day interim bail to journalist Siddique Kappan, arrested on his way to Hathras where a young Dalit woman had died after being allegedly gang-raped, to visit his ailing mother.A bench headed by Chief Justic...

Ram temple in Ayodhya will give new dimension to country's culture and tradition: Sadananda Gowda

The construction of Ram templein Ayodhya will give a new dimension to the countrys cultureand tradition, Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers DV Sadananda Gowda on Monday said.In a way it is a work related to the nation. It is notju...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021