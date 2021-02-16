Simone Ashley joins 'Bridgerton' season 2 as female lead

Actor Simone Ashley, known for her work on shows like ''Sex Education'' and ''Because the Night'', has landed the female lead role opposite Jonathan Bailey in the second season of Netflix's latest hit series ''Bridgerton''.

Based on Julia Quinn's bestselling novels, the show is set in the competitive world of Regency London high society's Ton during the season, when debutantes are presented at court. The first season, which premiered on December 25, revolves around the romance and marriage between the eldest Bridgerton daughter, Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings (Rege-Jean Page).

The second season will chronicle the pursuit of a suitable marriage for the eldest Bridgerton sibling, Anthony (Bailey), as chronicled in the second book of Quinn's Bridgerton series, ''The Viscount Who Loved Me''.

According to Deadline, Ashley will play Anthony's romantic interest, Kate Sharma, a character of Indian descent. Newly arrived in London, Kate is a smart, headstrong young woman who suffers no fools.

The first season also saw Anthony's on-again off-again relationship with opera singer Siena (played by Sabrina Bartlett) finally end.

On its debut, ''Bridgerton'' generally received positive reviews for its diverse cast and a Jane Austen novels-meet-''Gossip Girl'' plot. Page and Dynevor shot to international fame courtesy their sizzling chemistry on-screen.

Veteran star Julie Andrews voice stars as narrator Lady Whistledown, the author of the scandalous society pages.

The series also features Nicola Coughlan, Claudia Jessie, Ruby Barker, Adjoa Andoh, Golda Rosheuvel, Luke Thompson, Luke Newton, Ruby Stokes, Will Tilston, Florence Hunt, Ruth Gemmell and Bessie Carter. Chris Van Dusen is the showrunner of ''Bridgerton'', produced by media mogul Shonda Rhimes, known for shows like ''Grey's Anatomy'' and ''Scandal''.

