Left Menu

Spanish police storm university, arrest rapper convicted in free speech case

Dozens of Spanish police stormed a university on Tuesday and arrested a rapper who had barricaded himself inside after being sentenced to jail on charges of glorifying terrorism and insulting royalty in his lyrics. Pablo Hasel and a group of his supporters had taken refuge the previous day in the university in the northeastern town of Lleida.

Reuters | Lleida | Updated: 16-02-2021 13:18 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 13:18 IST
Spanish police storm university, arrest rapper convicted in free speech case

Dozens of Spanish police stormed a university on Tuesday and arrested a rapper who had barricaded himself inside after being sentenced to jail on charges of glorifying terrorism and insulting royalty in his lyrics. Pablo Hasel and a group of his supporters had taken refuge the previous day in the university in the northeastern town of Lleida. He had had until last Friday to hand himself over to the police to serve a nine-month sentence.

He was convicted in 2018 over lyrics and tweets that included references to banned guerrilla groups, compared a court to Nazis and called former king Juan Carlos a mafia boss. More than 200 artists, including film director Pedro Almodovar, actor Javier Bardem and singer Joan Manuel Serrat, signed a petition against Hasel's jailing, and the case led the government to announce some easing of restrictions on free speech.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Asa Butterfield shares vital info on Sex Education Season 3, know more on time jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey detains wanted New Zealand IS militant at border

Three New Zealand citizens were detained while attempting to illegally cross into Turkey from Syria, Turkeys Defence Ministry said.A ministry statement posted on Twitter on Monday said the group included a 26-year-old woman wanted on an In...

PM Modi expresses grief over bus accident in Sidhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed grief at the horrific bus accident in Madhya Pradeshs Sidhi district and approved an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of those who lost their lives. At least 18 people, includ...

Spain: Convicted rapper in prominent 'gag law' case arrested

A 24-hour standoff between police and a rapper barricaded with dozens of his supporters in a university ended Tuesday with anti-riot officers arresting the artist.Pablo Hasl was escorted by riot police out of Lleida Universitys rectorate bu...

Farm reforms will benefit small, marginal farmers: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asserted that the new farm reforms will benefit small and marginal farmers, and that farmers themselves have been exposing those spreading false information against agri laws.While laying the foundati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021