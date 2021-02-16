Ozzy Osbourne receives COVID-19 vaccine

Legendary rock singer Ozzy Osbourne has said he is feeling ''relieved'' after receiving his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

The 72-year-old musician shared the update during a Valentine's Day (Sunday) interview on the talk show ''Loose Women'' in which he appeared alongside his wife and television personality Sharon Osbourne.

Elaborating on his experience of getting vaccinated, Ozzy Osbourne said, ''It felt like I was being stabbed. My arm was sore yesterday, but I'm glad I got it, you know?'' ''As soon as I got it, I felt relieved,'' he added.

Ozzy Osbourne joins the growing list of famous names in high-risk category like Ian McKellen, Joan Collins, Judi Dench, David Attenborough, Tom Jones, Hugh Bonneville in the UK and Jane Fonda, Harrison Ford, Samuel L Jackson, Steve Martin, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sean Penn, Tyler Perry in the US to receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Meanwhile, Sharon Osbourne, 68, said she will receive the first dose in the coming weeks.

Last December, Sharon tested positive for the virus and was briefly hospitalised for treatment. Their granddaughter Minnie, three, had tested positive for COVID-19 in September 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)