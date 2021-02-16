Left Menu

Ozzy Osbourne receives COVID-19 vaccine

PTI | London | Updated: 16-02-2021 14:19 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 13:54 IST
Ozzy Osbourne receives COVID-19 vaccine
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Legendary rock singer Ozzy Osbourne has said he is feeling ''relieved'' after receiving his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

The 72-year-old musician shared the update during a Valentine's Day (Sunday) interview on the talk show ''Loose Women'' in which he appeared alongside his wife and television personality Sharon Osbourne.

Elaborating on his experience of getting vaccinated, Ozzy Osbourne said, ''It felt like I was being stabbed. My arm was sore yesterday, but I'm glad I got it, you know?'' ''As soon as I got it, I felt relieved,'' he added.

Ozzy Osbourne joins the growing list of famous names in high-risk category like Ian McKellen, Joan Collins, Judi Dench, David Attenborough, Tom Jones, Hugh Bonneville in the UK and Jane Fonda, Harrison Ford, Samuel L Jackson, Steve Martin, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sean Penn, Tyler Perry in the US to receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Meanwhile, Sharon Osbourne, 68, said she will receive the first dose in the coming weeks.

Last December, Sharon tested positive for the virus and was briefly hospitalised for treatment. Their granddaughter Minnie, three, had tested positive for COVID-19 in September 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Asa Butterfield shares vital info on Sex Education Season 3, know more on time jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey detains wanted New Zealand IS militant at border

Three New Zealand citizens were detained while attempting to illegally cross into Turkey from Syria, Turkeys Defence Ministry said.A ministry statement posted on Twitter on Monday said the group included a 26-year-old woman wanted on an In...

PM Modi expresses grief over bus accident in Sidhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed grief at the horrific bus accident in Madhya Pradeshs Sidhi district and approved an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of those who lost their lives. At least 18 people, includ...

Spain: Convicted rapper in prominent 'gag law' case arrested

A 24-hour standoff between police and a rapper barricaded with dozens of his supporters in a university ended Tuesday with anti-riot officers arresting the artist.Pablo Hasl was escorted by riot police out of Lleida Universitys rectorate bu...

Farm reforms will benefit small, marginal farmers: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asserted that the new farm reforms will benefit small and marginal farmers, and that farmers themselves have been exposing those spreading false information against agri laws.While laying the foundati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021