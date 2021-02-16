Left Menu

'Bridgerton' star Phoebe Dynevor denies dating Rege-Jean Page

Ever since the hit Netflix romantic period drama 'Bridgerton' released, one question that has crossed everyone's mind is -- Are actors Phoebe Dynevor and Rege-Jean Page dating? And Dynevor finally has an answer for it.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 16-02-2021 20:38 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 20:38 IST
Rege-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor in a still from 'Bridgerton' (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Ever since the hit Netflix romantic period drama 'Bridgerton' released, one question that has crossed everyone's mind is -- Are actors Phoebe Dynevor and Rege-Jean Page dating? And Dynevor finally has an answer for it. As per Fox News, the 25-year-old actor spoke to You magazine and cleared the air surrounding the romance rumours between her and Page. Shooting down rumours that she is dating her co-star, Dynevor called their relationship "strictly professional".

She said, "I'd love to say there was really something between us. But no, it has always been strictly professional. There was so much pressure on us to get it right that it was all about the work. We have a really professional working relationship." Dynevor added, "I'm glad for that, actually. It would be very complicated if it went further. I always hear about people falling in love with their costars. It's yet to happen to me, but I'm intrigued."

"People really root for us. We have to say we're actors, we're doing a job, there is something to be said for not spoiling the magic... but at a certain point you have to say no," Dynevor said on fan hopes of a real-life romance between the duo. Dynevor's co-star Page also previously addressed potential romance rumours, saying their onscreen chemistry was simply a product of "beautiful scripts."

Page told Access in an interview, "I think everything you need to know is on camera. That's why we presented it so beautifully for you. All the sparks that flew off of the beautiful scripts that we were handed, and so I think that the sparky scripted material is more than enough." Based on Julia Quinn's best-selling series of novels, 'Bridgerton' follows the esteemed families of British high society and their romantic pursuits through the lens of a mysterious gossip columnist, Lady Whistledown, voiced by none other than Academy and Emmy award-winning actor Julie Andrews.

The Shonda Rhimes-produced series had released on Netflix on December 25, last year, and quickly became one of the most-watched original series on the streaming platform. The first season of the romantic period drama focused on the steamy courtship between Daphne Bridgerton (Dynevor) and Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings (Page).

Last month, the hit period drama was renewed for its second season. The second season, which is scheduled to begin production this spring in London, will be based on the sequel of Julia Quinn's romance series, 'The Viscount Who Loved Me', which follows the quest of Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) to find his viscountess. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

