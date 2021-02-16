Randeep Hooda shares his version of 'PawriHoriHai' from 'Inspector Avinash' sets

Unless you have been living under a rock, you might be familiar with the viral memes surrounding music composer Yashraj Mukhate's new composition 'PawriHoriHai', which has taken social media by storm. Happily joining the bandwagon, Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda shared his own version of the meme-worthy track. The 'Sarbjit' actor shared a clip with the hashtag on Instagram and wrote, "Shoot par Bacha #PawriHoRaiHai #InspectorAvinash #Reels #OnSet #ShootLife".

In the short video, Randeep is seen shooting on the sets of his upcoming debut web series titled 'Inspector Avinash'. He can be seen saying in the clip, "Ye hum hain, ye humaare log hain, or shoot pe ye party ho rahi hai." Yashraj, who has made a name for himself by making iconic tracks out of some dialogues or meme-worthy content, recently posted the new track incorporating the famous #PawriHoriHai, which has gone viral on social media.

However, it is important to note where the word "pawri" came from. Last week, a Pakistani influencer and content creator named Dananeer Mobeen went viral on social media in which she could be seen vacationing in a hilly location. In her 15-second video, she could be heard saying, "Ye humari car hai aur yeh hum hai aur ye humari pawri ho rahi hai (this is our car, this is us, and this is our party)."

Mobeen saying party as "pawri" has triggered a meme fest on social media and Mukhate also stepped on the bandwagon to use the word to make a party anthem that everyone can groove to. As soon as the new composition was posted on Mukhate's Instagram account, users started to comment and there were the likes of Bollywood celebrities including Sidhant Chaturvedi, Archana Puran Singh, and Fatima Sana Shaikh, who gave their approval to this "pawri anthem".

Several other users took to Twitter to approve of Mukhate's new "pawri anthem" and memes started to flock in. Dananeer creates content on a range of topics including the latest make-up and fashion trends. She also speaks on mental health issues plaguing the youth of Pakistan.While the footage has been recreated hundreds of times with #pawrihoraihai on Twitter, the video has over a million views on Dananeer's official Instagram handle alone.

Meanwhile, Yashraj has earlier composed several iconic tracks like 'Rasode mein kaun tha,' 'Biggini shoot' and 'Tuadda Kutta Tommy.' (ANI)

