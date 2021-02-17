Left Menu

Archie Panjabi to star in 'Snowpiercer' season 3

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 17-02-2021 12:03 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 12:03 IST
Archie Panjabi to star in 'Snowpiercer' season 3

''The Good Wife'' star Archie Panjabi has joined the third season of the popular dystopian thriller drama ''Snowpiercer'' as a series regular.

The actor, best known for her Emmy-winning turn as Kalinda Sharma in the acclaimed legal drama ''The Good Wife'', will play Asha on the new chapter of TNT network series. According to Deadline, details of Panjabi's character are being kept under wraps.

Developed by Josh Friedman and Graeme Manson, the show is based on Bong Joon-ho's 2013 movie of the same name and the French graphic novel ''Le Transperceneige'' by Jacques Lob.

It is set seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland and centres on the remnants of humanity, who inhabit a gigantic, perpetually-moving train that circles the globe.

TNT renewed the series for a third season in January.

''Snowpiercer'' also stars Jennifer Connelly, Daveed Diggs, Sean Bean, Rowan Blanchard, Alison Wright, Mickey Sumner, Iddo Goldberg, Katie McGuinness, Lena Hall, Annalise Basso, Sam Otto, Roberto Urbina, Sheila Vand, and Steven Ogg.

The show is executive produced by Graeme Manson, Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements, Matthew O'Connor, Ben Rosenblatt and Scott Derrickson.

Tomorrow Studios produces it along with CJ Entertainment, which produced the film. Panjabi recently appeared in NBC's ''Blindspot'' and the HBO miniseries ''I Know This Much Is True'', opposite Hollywood star Mark Ruffalo.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Australia's political opposition to support Facebook, Google legislation -sources

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt being overconfident about COVID, it's not over yet: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday accused the Centre of being grossly negligent and overconfident about the handling of the coronavirus situation, saying the pandemic was not over yet.The comments came after South African and Brazil...

Australia news media ''large and small'' discuss Google deals

Google was quickly negotiating generous deals with big and small Australian media companies to pay for news as the Parliament considers forcing digital giants into such agreements, a minister said on Wednesday.Seven West Media on Monday bec...

Nestle India shares tank 5 pc post-Dec qtr earnings

Shares of Nestle IndiaLtd declined 5 percent in early trade on Wednesday after its December quarter earnings failed to cheer investors.The stock declined 5 percent to Rs 16,360 on the BSE.At the NSE, it tanked 5 percent to Rs 16,350.FMCG ma...

Dr Reddy's Laboratories launches cancer treatment drug Capecitabine in US

Drug major Dr Reddys Laboratories on Wednesday said it has launched cancer treatment drug Capecitabine tablets in the US market.The product is a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Xeloda capecitabine tablets approved by the US Food a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021