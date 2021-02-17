Archie Panjabi to star in 'Snowpiercer' season 3

''The Good Wife'' star Archie Panjabi has joined the third season of the popular dystopian thriller drama ''Snowpiercer'' as a series regular.

The actor, best known for her Emmy-winning turn as Kalinda Sharma in the acclaimed legal drama ''The Good Wife'', will play Asha on the new chapter of TNT network series. According to Deadline, details of Panjabi's character are being kept under wraps.

Developed by Josh Friedman and Graeme Manson, the show is based on Bong Joon-ho's 2013 movie of the same name and the French graphic novel ''Le Transperceneige'' by Jacques Lob.

It is set seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland and centres on the remnants of humanity, who inhabit a gigantic, perpetually-moving train that circles the globe.

TNT renewed the series for a third season in January.

''Snowpiercer'' also stars Jennifer Connelly, Daveed Diggs, Sean Bean, Rowan Blanchard, Alison Wright, Mickey Sumner, Iddo Goldberg, Katie McGuinness, Lena Hall, Annalise Basso, Sam Otto, Roberto Urbina, Sheila Vand, and Steven Ogg.

The show is executive produced by Graeme Manson, Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements, Matthew O'Connor, Ben Rosenblatt and Scott Derrickson.

Tomorrow Studios produces it along with CJ Entertainment, which produced the film. Panjabi recently appeared in NBC's ''Blindspot'' and the HBO miniseries ''I Know This Much Is True'', opposite Hollywood star Mark Ruffalo.

