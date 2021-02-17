Netflix announces new anime series based on video game franchise 'DOTA'

A new anime series based on the popular strategy-based video game franchise 'DOTA' has been announced on Tuesday by Netflix. According to Deadline, 'DOTA: Dragon's Blood' will be an eight-episode series that will be released globally on March 25 on the streaming platform.

Ashely Edward Miller, who has titles like, 'X-Men: First Class', 'Thor' and 'Black Sails' to his name, will serve as show-runner and executive producer for the upcoming series. Studio MIR will be animating, with Ryu Ki Hyun serving as co-executive producer. Deadline reported that the new anime series will chronicle the feats of Davion, who is a renowned Dragon Knight devoted to wiping the scourge from the face of the world. Upon his own encounters with a powerful ancient, eldwurm and the noble princess Mirana on a secret mission of her own, the 'DOTA 2' character becomes involved in events much larger than he could have ever imagined.

'DOTA 2', which Valve released back in 2013, was a sequel to the developer's original 'Defense of the Ancients' (DOTA). The multiplayer online battle arena title of the world's leading online games currently hosts millions of players daily and holds multiple records for top E-sports tournament prize earnings. (ANI)

