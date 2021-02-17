Kourtney Kardashian makes her relationship with Travis Barker public

American reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian and musician Travis Barker are taking their relationship to the next level, as Kourtney made it official with a picture on social media. The 41-year-old reality TV star on Wednesday took to Instagram and shared a photo of her hand intertwined with that of her beau. Though Kourtney didn't add any caption to the picture, Travis, dropped a black heart emoji in the comments section.

The two are long-time friends and have been seen with one another in Los Angeles in recent weeks. As per E! News, a few days prior, the new couple was spotted at the Japanese restaurant Matsuhisa in Los Angeles, both donning chic leather jackets. The cozy evening included a game of thumb war at the table, as they enjoyed a pitcher of lemonade.

A source had earlier confirmed their relationship to Us Weekly. Spilling the beans about the pair's current relationship status, the insider said, "Kourtney and Travis are officially a couple. They have been close friends for years and have been dating for a couple of months. Travis is very smitten with Kourtney and has been for a while." Kourtney and Travis previously sparked romance rumours in September 2018 when they were spotted leaving a vegan restaurant in L.A. together and were seen attending an evening church service. In February 2019, the duo was snapped grabbing dinner together in Malibu. (ANI)

