Sourav Ganguly's wife Dona lodges police complaint over fake Facebook page

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 17-02-2021 15:19 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 14:59 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Cricket icon Sourav Ganguly's wife Dona Ganguly lodged a police complaint about a fake Facebook page in her name, an officer said on Wednesday.

Several photographs of the BCCI president along with his wife and their daughter Sana were shared by the fake account, he said.

''We are probing the matter and finding out who's behind it. We will soon nab the culprit,'' the police officer said.

The IP (internet protocol) address used to create the profile has been identified, he said.

Dona, a noted Odissi dancer, said she was told about the fake Facebook page by one of her students, following which she approached the police.

''Yes, a page using my name and Dada's (Sourav) photos has been created on Facebook. I was informed by one of my students about this. We have lodged a complaint with the police,'' she told PTI.

''I should not have minded if they had used mine or Dada's photos but at times people start posting remarks which other start thinking as ours, creating confusion which I don't want to happen. Hopefully, police will help me close these fake accounts,'' she added.

Dona said that while her original Facebook account has only a few followers, the fake one has already attracted over70,000 people to follow it.

