Left Menu

Atrangz Throws a Retro Themed Valentine's Day Party in Association with Glance

Atrangzchanneled their love for the 80s romantic films by hosting a retro themed valentines day party in association with GlanceMumbai, Maharashtra, India NewsVoirEmbracing the extraordinary, Atrangz, a group of Indias top content creators threw the craziest Valentines Day party to celebrate love.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-02-2021 17:30 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 17:08 IST
Atrangz Throws a Retro Themed Valentine's Day Party in Association with Glance

Atrangzchanneled their love for the 80's romantic films by hosting a retro themed valentine's day party in association with GlanceMumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir)Embracing the extraordinary, Atrangz, a group of India's top content creators threw the craziest Valentine's Day party to celebrate love. This Retro themed party channeled their love for the 80's romantic films. Everything from the decor to their outfits represented a mix of vintage and pop with loud colours and an energetic atmosphere. The party was hosted at their recently launched Atrangz studio which is located in the suburbs of Mumbai. The event kickstarted in the evening. The energy, colours and the smiles on everyone's faces were as radiant as ever. It was attended by various well-known creators from the industry, Angry Prash, Ashima Chaudhary, Doll Dhandukar, Sunny Chopra, Naveen Sharma, Akash Singh, Faby, Team07, Prakruti Mishra, Alisha Singh, Khushi Choudhary to name a few. This event was hosted in association with Glance. Glance is an innovative inbuilt platform on 300 million+ Android mobile phones in India which provides you with Solid Entertainment, Sports Updates, Exciting Trivia, Travel Stories, Awesome Games and a lot more on your lockscreen. Glance also took the opportunity to initiate an online campaign #YeLoveHaiChallenge which was accepted by 5 of the top creators and Atrangz themselves. This challenge revolved around creators telling their audience what they love while nominating fellow creators to do the same on their social media platforms. The contest started on this Valentine's day which has been extended till the 17th of February. This campaign caught the attention of more than 5 million fans and it's still live. Farhan Rajani, an Atrangz Business Partner additionally quotes, "The process of bringing an online campaign to an offline community gathering is something that brands should look into." Nagma, a member of Atrangz, added "I want to involve my fan community to future events like these." This campaign was a pure case study on how to keep your campaign omnipresent. Image: Atrangz Banner

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

When will Honor Band 6 launch in India? Here's everything we know so far

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Nadal's bid for record 21st Grand Slam title ended by Tsitsipas

Rafa Nadals bid for a record 21st Grand Slam title ended at the Australian Open on Wednesday with a quarter-final defeat to Stefanos Tsitsipas.Nadal was overhauled 3-6 2-6 7-64 6-4 7-5 by the Greek in the evening clash at Rod Laver Arena....

EU OKs contract for 300 million more Moderna vaccine doses

The EU commission has approved new contract for 300 million additional doses of Modernas COVID-19 vaccine.The second contract with Moderna provides for an additional purchase of 150 million in 2021 and an option to purchase an additional 15...

'Birdman' VFX producer Ivy Agregan turning director with 'Tuesday Falling'

Ivy Agregan, who worked as a visual effects producer on Oscar-winning movie Birdman, will make her directorial debut with Tuesday Falling.Described as a female revenge thriller, the movie is based on author S. Williams 2015 novel, according...

Ford to go all electric in Europe by 2030

Ford announced a major push into electric vehicles in Europe, vowing to convert its entire passenger car lineup on the continent to electrics by 2030. Ford will spend USD 1 billion to revamp its factory in Cologne, Germany and make it a bas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021