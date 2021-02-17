Prosenjit Chatterjee denies rumours of joining BJP, Yash Dasgupta joins safron camp

Bengali film icon ProsenjitChatterjee on Wednesday scorched rumours of his joining BJP,while his colleague in the industry Yash Dasgupta and severalother actors joined the saffron camp before the West Bengalassembly poll.

Chatterjee said he wants to stay focussed in hisacting career.

Speculations that Chatterjee might join BJP has beenrife for the past few days after senior BJP leader AnirbanGanguly went to meet the national award-winning actor andhanded him a copy of a book 'Amit Shah and the March of BJP'authored by him.

The BJP had termed the meeting between Chatterjee andGanguly as ''interesting and insightful''.

Chatterjee said in a tweet ''As a Bengali, it's in ourculture to greet and welcome our guests. I have played host tomany in the past and from varied Industries and Profession. Ilove and respect their views, but at the same time, I have myown.'' He continued, ''There is no political inclination noragenda apart from meeting and greeting Dr Ganguly. I stayfocused on what I know best-Acting.'' The BJP declined to comment on it.

Meanwhile, Dasgupta along with a few other actors ofthe Bengali film industry joined the saffron camp during theday.

He is considered to be a close friend of TMC MP andactor Nusrat Jahan.

Dasgupta was welcomed to the saffron camp by BJPnational general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, partynational vice-president Mukul Roy and party MP SwapanDasgupta.

''BJP has always given opportunities to the youth. Weall have to work for a change for the better,'' Dasgupta saidat a press meet held on the occasion.

''Today that I have joined BJP does not mean I willstart saying bad things about Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

I had informed her about my decision and sought her blessingsbefore joining the saffron camp,'' he said.

More youths should join politics for the sake of thecountry, said Dasgupta, who has acted in films like 'TotalDadgiri', 'Fidaa', 'Mon Jaane Na'.

Papia Adhikari, Soumili Ghosh Biswas and TramilaBhattacharya are among others who joined BJP.

Since TMC came to power in 2011 the Tollygunge filmindustry had become close to it with noted actors, directors,producers rubbing shoulders with its leaders and attendingvarious party programmes.

But when BJP emerged as a prime challenger afterbagging 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state, the Bengalifilm industry witnessed winds of change with several actorsand actresses joining the saffron camp in the last two years.

PTI PNT KKKK KK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)