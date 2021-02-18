Left Menu

Demi Lovato says 2018 overdose led to three strokes and heart attack

Pop star Demi Lovato said she had three strokes and a heart attack when she was hospitalized for a drug overdose in 2018, and was also left with some brain damage. Lovato, 28, was promoting a new documentary on Wednesday that she said would give full details of the widely-publicized overdose that almost killed her.

Reuters | Updated: 18-02-2021 03:13 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 03:13 IST
Demi Lovato says 2018 overdose led to three strokes and heart attack

Pop star Demi Lovato said she had three strokes and a heart attack when she was hospitalized for a drug overdose in 2018, and was also left with some brain damage.

Lovato, 28, was promoting a new documentary on Wednesday that she said would give full details of the widely-publicized overdose that almost killed her. "I had three strokes. I had a heart attack. My doctors said that I had five to 10 more minutes," she said, in an excerpt of the "Dancing with the Devil" documentary to be released on YouTube on March 23.

Although the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer has spoken openly about her addiction to drugs and alcohol in the past, she said on Wednesday there was much that the public did not know about her overdose and the pressures that led up to it. In 2018, the former Disney Channel child star was found unconscious at her home in the Hollywood Hills from an overdose, reportedly of opioids laced with fentanyl. Only a few weeks earlier she had released a song called "Sober" in which she sang about relapsing after six years of sobriety.

"For the past couple of years, I've heard a lot of stories about my life and what people think has happened. I wanted to set the record straight and reveal it all for my fans," Lovato told reporters on Wednesday in an online interview. "I was left with brain damage and I still feel the effects of that," she said, saying that she does not drive because of blurry vision that can make reading difficult.

Lovato has said in the past that she suffered from eating disorders and that she first started using cocaine when she was 17. She first entered rehab at the age of 18 and was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. The four-part documentary will include Lovato talking about past traumas in her life and the pressures of conforming to expectations in the entertainment business.

Lovato made her big public comeback at the Grammy Awards show in January 2020, and she is now a spokesperson for the mental health app Talkspace.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Microsoft Office app expands to iPad; combines Word, Excel & PowerPoint tools

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. lawmakers ask Blinken for briefing on Nord Stream 2 natgas pipeline

Several U.S. Representatives on Wednesday raised pressure on the State Department to share plans on potential sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline Russia is racing to finish to take fuel to Europe. If completed, Nord Stream 2...

Heavy snowfall, gales as winter storm hits Middle East

Snow blanketed parts of Syria, Lebanon, Jordan and Israel on Thursday, covering areas it has not reached in years, disrupting traffic and postponing vaccination campaigns against COVID-19 and even exams at some universities. It snowed for t...

Venezuelan woman dies trying to cross freezing river from Mexico to U.S.

A Venezuelan woman died while trying to cross the frigid waters of the Rio Grande river from Mexico into the United States while three other migrants suffered hypothermia in the attempt, Mexicos migration institute said on Wednesday. An icy...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks pull back from record highs as big tech slides; yields retreat

A gauge of global equity markets pulled back on Wednesday from the record high hit in the previous session as investors sold technology-related companies and the prospect of rising inflation tempered optimism around a vaccine-led global eco...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021