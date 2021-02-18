Matthew Rhys, Ming-Na Wen and BD Wong join voice cast of 'Gremlins' series

Left Menu

Actors Matthew Rhys, Ming-Na Wen, and BD Wong are set to voice star in HBO Maxs upcoming animated family series Gremlins Secrets of the Mogwai. The show, which hails from Warner Bros Animation and Amblin Television, is a prequel to the cult classic 1984 movie Gremlins, reported Variety. Set in 1920s Shanghai, the story follows a naive 10-year-old Sam Wing the future mysterious Chinatown shopkeeper Mr Wing in the original live-action movie, who meets the young Mogwai a mythical creature called Gizmo.

Actors Matthew Rhys, Ming-Na Wen, and BD Wong are set to voice star in HBO Max's upcoming animated family series ''Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai''.

The show, which hails from Warner Bros Animation and Amblin Television, is a prequel to the cult classic 1984 movie ''Gremlins'', reported Variety.

Set in 1920s Shanghai, the story follows a naive 10-year-old Sam Wing (the future mysterious Chinatown shopkeeper Mr Wing in the original live-action movie), who meets the young Mogwai (a mythical creature) called Gizmo. ''Along with a teenage street thief named Elle, Sam and Gizmo take a perilous journey through the Chinese countryside, encountering, and sometimes battling, colorful monsters and spirits from Chinese folklore. ''On their quest to return Gizmo to his family and uncover a legendary treasure, they are pursued by a power-hungry industrialist and his growing army of evil Gremlins,'' the official plotline read.

Child star Izaac Wang will voice Sam Wing, while the character's parents Fong Wing and Hon Wing will be voiced by ''The Mandalorian'' star Wen and ''Jurassic World'' actor Wong, respectively.

Emmy winner Rhys, known for the critically-acclaimed series ''The Americans'' and ''Perry Mason'', will voice the nemesis Riley Greene, a power-hungry English industrialist and treasure hunter who wields black magic.

Green is determined to stop at nothing in his pursuit of Gizmo and the mythical treasure of the Mogwai.

Gizmo will be voiced by AJ LoCascio, and Elle, the 12-year-old human friend of Sam, will be voiced by Gabrielle Green.

Tze Chun is the showrunner on the series and also serves as the writer.

Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey of Steven Spielberg's Amblin Television will executive produce along with Sam Register.

