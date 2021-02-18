Left Menu

Sweet Magnolias Season 2: Sherryl Woods, Sheryl Anderson share vital info

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chicago | Updated: 18-02-2021 12:45 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 12:45 IST
Sweet Magnolias Season 2: Sherryl Woods, Sheryl Anderson share vital info
Sherryl Woods' wish had been granted and Sweet Magnolias was renewed for Season 2. Image Credit: Facebook / Sweet Magnolias

Netflix's quite popular series, Sweet Magnolias finished with an interesting cliffhanger following the car crash. The streaming giant already confirmed Sweet Magnolias for Season 2.

There was so much more story left to be communicated with more dramatic scenes. This is the reason why Sweet Magnolias has been renewed for Season 2.

The Sweet Magnolias novel writer Sherryl Woods said to People, "The cliffhanger accident was not in the books, but boy, what a way to [end]."

After reading the script consisting of 10 episodes, Sherryl Woods mailed to Sweet Magnolias developer Sheryl J. Anderson and said "Netflix needs to renew this minute."

And the good news is that Sherryl Woods' wish had been granted and Sweet Magnolias was renewed for Season 2. Now the viewers are expecting the second season to clear the previous cliffhangers.

She took to Twitter and wrote, "Yes, we are so excited about bringing you all season 2 of #SweetMagnolias Keeping our fingers crossed that NOTHING will keep us from getting into production in Georgia in 2021. Stay tuned."

On Sweet Magnolias Season 2's renewal, Sheryl Anderson expressed her excitement by saying, "I m thrilled and excited to come back with a cast and a crew that I love so much. It's such a valentine to everybody who worked so hard to make Serenity such a beautiful place. JoAnna, Brooke, and Heather, and I were jumping up and down while texting each other, and we look forward to doing that over Zoom too."

Sheryl Anderson also teased on Sweet Magnolias Season 2 how the situations are going to alter around the fictional town of Serenity, South Carolina.

"We certainly have some great thoughts about new citizens of Serenity. There will be new alliances between existing citizens of Serenity," she added.

Sweet Magnolias follows three women from South Carolina of the US. They are childhood best friends and "they shepherd each other through the complexities of romance, career, and family."

Sweet Magnolias Season 2 might bring back all the major players like Brooke Elliott (as Dana Sue), JoAnna Garcia Swisher (Maddie Townsend), Heather Headley (Helen Decatur), Chris Klein (Bill Townsend), Justin Bruening (Cal Maddox), Carson Rowland (Tyler), Logan Allen (Kyle Townsend), Anneliese Judge (Annie) and Jamie Lynn Spears (Noreen).

Now the big question is when Sweet Magnolias Season 2 will be out. According to Looper, the production work would start sometime in 'early 2021.' So if that happens and everything goes in the proper way, we might watch the second by the end of this year on Netflix.

Sweet Magnolias Season 2 doesn't have an official release date. Stay with Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

Also Read: Russian Doll Season 2's production can possibly start in March 2021

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

US STOCKS-Nasdaq ends lower as tech slides; inflation concerns weigh

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Osaka to meet Brady in final as Williams exits in tears

Naomi Osaka ended Serena Williams bid for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title with an imperious 6-3 6-4 win on Thursday, a victory that booked her spot in her second Australian Open final and left the American great in tears. In a rema...

Former Olympic athlete Hashimoto chosen as head of Tokyo 2020 organisers

Japans Seiko Hashimoto, a woman who has competed in seven Olympics, said on Thursday she had been chosen as president of the Tokyo 2020 Organising committee, replacing a man who resigned after setting off a furor with sexist remarks. Yoshir...

NTPC's Gadarwara Super Thermal Power Station becomes fully operational

State-owned power giant NTPC on Thursday announced that unit-2 of its Gadarwara Super Thermal Power Station with 800 megawatt MW capacity, in Madhya Pradesh has been included in its installed electricity generation capacity.With this, the 1...

South African scientists to discuss Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine study

South African scientists will meet on Thursday to discuss a laboratory study that suggests the dominant local coronavirus variant may reduce antibody protection from the PfizerBioNTech vaccine by two-thirds, a health ministry spokesman told...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021