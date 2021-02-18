Sweet Magnolias Season 2: Sherryl Woods, Sheryl Anderson share vital info

Netflix's quite popular series, Sweet Magnolias finished with an interesting cliffhanger following the car crash. The streaming giant already confirmed Sweet Magnolias for Season 2.

There was so much more story left to be communicated with more dramatic scenes. This is the reason why Sweet Magnolias has been renewed for Season 2.

The Sweet Magnolias novel writer Sherryl Woods said to People, "The cliffhanger accident was not in the books, but boy, what a way to [end]."

After reading the script consisting of 10 episodes, Sherryl Woods mailed to Sweet Magnolias developer Sheryl J. Anderson and said "Netflix needs to renew this minute."

And the good news is that Sherryl Woods' wish had been granted and Sweet Magnolias was renewed for Season 2. Now the viewers are expecting the second season to clear the previous cliffhangers.

She took to Twitter and wrote, "Yes, we are so excited about bringing you all season 2 of #SweetMagnolias Keeping our fingers crossed that NOTHING will keep us from getting into production in Georgia in 2021. Stay tuned."

On Sweet Magnolias Season 2's renewal, Sheryl Anderson expressed her excitement by saying, "I m thrilled and excited to come back with a cast and a crew that I love so much. It's such a valentine to everybody who worked so hard to make Serenity such a beautiful place. JoAnna, Brooke, and Heather, and I were jumping up and down while texting each other, and we look forward to doing that over Zoom too."

Sheryl Anderson also teased on Sweet Magnolias Season 2 how the situations are going to alter around the fictional town of Serenity, South Carolina.

"We certainly have some great thoughts about new citizens of Serenity. There will be new alliances between existing citizens of Serenity," she added.

Sweet Magnolias follows three women from South Carolina of the US. They are childhood best friends and "they shepherd each other through the complexities of romance, career, and family."

Sweet Magnolias Season 2 might bring back all the major players like Brooke Elliott (as Dana Sue), JoAnna Garcia Swisher (Maddie Townsend), Heather Headley (Helen Decatur), Chris Klein (Bill Townsend), Justin Bruening (Cal Maddox), Carson Rowland (Tyler), Logan Allen (Kyle Townsend), Anneliese Judge (Annie) and Jamie Lynn Spears (Noreen).

Now the big question is when Sweet Magnolias Season 2 will be out. According to Looper, the production work would start sometime in 'early 2021.' So if that happens and everything goes in the proper way, we might watch the second by the end of this year on Netflix.

Sweet Magnolias Season 2 doesn't have an official release date. Stay with Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

