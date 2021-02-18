Left Menu

People tend to cast actors in roles they've done before: Parineeti Chopra

Bollywood star Parineeti Chopra says actors tend to get cast based on their previous work when all they want is to do roles where they can change things up and surprise viewers.The 32-year-old actor said she was not the obvious choice for her upcoming thriller The Girl on The Train, which is why it felt liberating to play Mira Kapoor, a complex woman struggling with grief and alcoholism, in the thriller.It is rare to get roles that you might have not played before because people tend to cast you for the things that they have seen on-screen.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-02-2021 13:55 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 13:55 IST
People tend to cast actors in roles they've done before: Parineeti Chopra

Bollywood star Parineeti Chopra says actors tend to get cast based on their previous work when all they want is to do roles where they can ''change things up'' and surprise viewers.

The 32-year-old actor said she was not the obvious choice for her upcoming thriller ''The Girl on The Train'', which is why it felt liberating to play Mira Kapoor, a complex woman struggling with grief and alcoholism, in the thriller.

''It is rare to get roles that you might have not played before because people tend to cast you for the things that they have seen on-screen. So when you're writing a script, you go 'Oh I want this character, so let's go to that actor because that person has done it in a film','' Chopra told PTI in a Zoom interview.

''The habit is to go that person who you've seen do that part before. But actors are in search for something they haven't done before, what other actors are known for,'' Chopra said. ''The Girl on the Train'', written by Paula Hawkins, has already been adapted in Hollywood in 2016 with actor Emily Blunt playing the lead role. Chopra, who has featured in romantic dramas such as ''Ishaqzaade'', ''Shuddh Desi Romance'', ''Hasee Toh Phasee'' and ''Meri Pyaari Bindu'', said she saw the role as a big opportunity in her career.

''I was grateful that the makers had that confidence in me that I would be able to do this part. I was not the obvious casting for the role, that for me was a big achievement.'' In an industry which relies on convenient casting, the actor said roles such as ''The Girl on The Train'' must be acknowledged.

''Not everybody gets a mixed bag of offers. Everybody tends to get something in the same world. We must be grateful for opportunities like these, where you can change things up and surprise people,'' she said.

The Ribhu Dasgupta film will be her first project where the actor will essay a character dealing with grief and emotional complexities. Chopra said she worked hard on the character which was in an unfamiliar territory.

''With her, no two scenes are the same. She has a new problem in every scene, has a different relationship with every character in the film. Depending on who is standing opposite me, I was a different person. That was so exciting because I felt like I was playing five girls in one. There are layers of alcoholism, being mentally messed up,'' she said.

The film features an ensemble of Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari and Avinash Tiwari.

What made Chopra's experience on the film unique was the willingness of her co-stars to push themselves and interpret characters that are already familiar to viewers through the book and the Hollywood original.

''Sometimes people come with a lax attitude. Because they've done the same thing a thousand times, they just give their shot and leave. But here were really hungry actors, who would be willing to give multiple takes, not get worried about getting physically exhausted. Everyone was raw and genuine,'' she said.

''The Girl on The Train'' is scheduled to release on Netflix on February 26.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

US STOCKS-Nasdaq ends lower as tech slides; inflation concerns weigh

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Czech Republic reports record number of serious COVID patients

The Czech Republic reported a record number of COVID patients hospitalised in serious condition - 1,227 - on Thursday, as the countrys capacity to care for such cases dwindled. As of Thursday morning, the country had 14 of capacity free in ...

In shock move, Facebook blocks news access in Australia

In a shocking act of retaliation Thursday, Facebook blocked Australians from sharing news, a milestone in the increasingly frantic jockeying between governments, media and powerful tech companies that one Australian minister called an assau...

Minneapolis beefs up security before trial in Floyd's death

Minneapolis leaders have said they are beefing up security plans, preparing to close streets and making sure businesses and residents are well informed as the trial approaches for the former police officer charged in the death of George Flo...

Tennis-Osaka to meet Brady in final as Williams exits in tears

Naomi Osaka ended Serena Williams bid for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title with an imperious 6-3 6-4 win on Thursday, a victory that booked her spot in her second Australian Open final and left the American great in tears. In a rema...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021