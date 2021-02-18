Regina King to star as Shirley Chisholm in biopic

Oscar-winning actor Regina King is set to star in the upcoming biographical drama titled 'Shirley', based on the life of America's first Black Congresswoman Shirley Chisholm. As per Variety, Regina and her younger sister, Reina King of Royal Ties Productions will produce, along with film company Participant.

The forthcoming biopic will be written and directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker John Ridley, with production slated to begin later this year. The story will follow Chisholm's 1972 presidential campaign, a groundbreaking historical moment, giving what's described as "an intimate, behind-the-scenes portrait of one of the most ground-breaking political leaders of our time."

Regina, who has often expressed her desire to play Chisholm, said the Congresswoman's fearless determination has been an inspiration for many. Regina, commenting on the upcoming film said, "Shirley Chisholm's fearless determination has been an inspiration to so many of us, and with this film, we hope to inspire many generations to come. To collaborate once again with my friend and mentor, John Ridley, and the team at Participant makes this decade-long journey even sweeter."

The upcoming project comes during a big year for Regina, who bagged her fourth Emmy for "Watchmen" and made her feature directorial debut with 'One Night in Miami', for which she is in the running to become the first Black woman nominated for best director at the Oscars. 'Shirley' is being produced based on the life story rights through an exclusive agreement with the Chisholm Estate. However, this is not the first biopic on Chisolm that is in the works.

Last November, 'Black Panther' star Danai Gurira had landed the titular role in 'The Fighting Shirley Chisholm', a film on the pioneering presidential candidate. Directed by Hollywood veteran Cherien Dabis, the feature will also follow Chisholm's 1972 presidential run. (ANI)

