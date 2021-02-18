Left Menu

The Boys’ showrunner Eric Kripke shares interesting updates on Season 3

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chicago | Updated: 18-02-2021 17:46 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 17:46 IST
The Amazon Prime Video supervised hit, The Boys Season 2 dropped its finale on October 9, 2020. Image Credit: Facebook / The Boys

Eric Kripke-developed satirical superhero series, The Boys has been renewed for Season 3 and also a spin-off series is under development.

The good news is The Boys Season 3 will begin shooting within few days. Eric Kripke took to twitter to post an update on his live interview that took place on Saturday. There he discussed 'The Boys & screenwriting tips.' He also shared the link by saying "Anyone who missed it & wants to see me douche it up for an hour: 1.) why don't you want better things? 2.) Here you go: https://screenwritersfestival.online/boys."

Karl Urban (played as Billy Butcher) shared that he is not tensed to shoot crowd scenes during the Covid-19 pandemic. He wrote, "There's only one thing that'll get me to leave Covid free NZ @theboystv season 3. Let's do it !.....In a highly tested, PPE, zone controlled, socially distanced way..Stay safe y'all xo."

While chatting with The Wrap, The Boys' developer told in October that the production would begin within few weeks in Toronto with maintaining the Covid-19 safety protocols.

However, the Amazon Prime Video supervised hit, The Boys Season 2 dropped its finale on October 9, 2020. Since then the series enthusiasts are waiting to know interesting things about The Boys Season 3.

We can assume The Boys Season 3 will bring back the lead character Billy Butcher, Homelander, Hughie Campbell, and Starlight played by Karl Urban, Antony Starr, Jack Quaid, and Erin Moriarty respectively.

Jensen Ackles joined the cast for The Boys Season 3 as Soldier Boy. Jensen Ackles said that the Soldier Boy fought in World War II and became 'the first super celebrity, and a mainstay of American culture for decades.'

The other actors to reprise their roles in The Boys Season 3 include Chace Crawford (The Deep), Dominique McElligott (Queen Maeve), Laz Alonso (Mother's Milk), Jessie T Usher (A-Train), Karen Fukuhara (Kimiko), and Tomer Kapon (Frenchie).

Currently, The Boys Season 3 is under production. The Boys Season 1 and The Boys Season 2 were premiered in July 2019 and September 2020 respectively. Therefore, we guess from the previous record that the third season might launch at the end of 2021. Stay tuned!

