Ajmer dargan spiritual head calls for end to extravagance on marriage

The spiritual head of Ajmer dargah Zainul Abedin Ali Khan on Thursday said extravagance on marriage ceremonies should be discouraged in the interest of society. Delivering his message on the Urs of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti in Ajmer on Thursday, Khan said it was like a social ill which should be eradicated and the focus should be on how the girls live happily with dignity. He said Prophet Muhammad had preached that the life should be lived in a simple manner and this should be followed by all followers. Khan said parents of several brides cannot afford to spend extravagantly because of their financial limitations but because of the culture of extravagance, such families have no option but to borrow money to follow the practice.

“This puts a heavy financial burden on poor families and they spend beyond their means. If they do not do this, the marriages get delayed and some of the girls even have to remain unmarried throughout their life,” he said.

He called upon religious leaders and prominent people of the community to create awareness on the issue and discourage the practice. Religious heads of various shrines from across the country were present on the occasion.

