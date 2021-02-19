Left Menu

People News Roundup: Demi Lovato says 2018 overdose led to three strokes and heart attack

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2021 02:31 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 02:27 IST
People News Roundup: Demi Lovato says 2018 overdose led to three strokes and heart attack
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Demi Lovato says 2018 overdose led to three strokes and heart attack

Pop star Demi Lovato said she had three strokes and a heart attack when she was hospitalized for a drug overdose in 2018, and was also left with some brain damage. Lovato, 28, was promoting a new documentary on Wednesday that she said would give full details of the widely-publicized overdose that almost killed her.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

U.S. Senate panel to hold Feb 23 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Australia to continue talks with Facebook's Zuckerberg over media code

Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said he would continue his talks with Facebook Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg on Friday after the social media platform blocked its news feeds in the country over disputes over a new media payment c...

U.S. immigration agents ordered to focus on serious criminals, recent border crossers

The U.S. government issued interim guidance on Thursday sharply limiting who can be arrested and deported by immigration agents, a move that comes as the Biden administration faces growing pressure from activists to scale back deportations....

Officials: 8-year-old Honduran migrant drowned in Rio Grande

A Honduran boy drowned as he attempted to cross the Rio Grande dividing Mexico and the United States, Mexican immigration officials said Friday.The National Immigration Institute said in the statement that the 8-year-old was in the company ...

Biden to pledge $4 bln to COVAX vaccine program at G7 meeting Friday

The Biden administration will pledge 4 billion to a vaccination program for poorer countries at a global economic summit on Friday in hopes that other countries will follow suit and contribute additional funds, U.S. officials said on a Thur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021