Left Menu

Netflix to adapt Lupita Nyong’o children's book ‘Sulwe’ as animated musical

Hollywood star Lupita Nyongos 2019 childrens book about colorism and self-love, Sulwe, will be adapted as an animated musical on Netflix.Written by Nyongo with illustrations by Vashti Harrison, the book follows Sulwe, a child who has skin darker than anyone she knows and all she wants is to be beautiful and bright.The book focuses on colorism, self-esteem and learning that true beauty comes from within.The story of Sulwe is one that is very close to my heart.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 19-02-2021 11:02 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 10:39 IST
Netflix to adapt Lupita Nyong’o children's book ‘Sulwe’ as animated musical
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Hollywood star Lupita Nyong'o's 2019 children's book about colorism and self-love, "Sulwe," will be adapted as an animated musical on Netflix.

Written by Nyong'o with illustrations by Vashti Harrison, the book follows Sulwe, a child who has skin darker than anyone she knows and all she wants is to be beautiful and bright.

The book focuses on colorism, self-esteem and learning that true beauty comes from within.

"The story of Sulwe is one that is very close to my heart. Growing up, I was uncomfortable in my dark skin. I rarely saw anyone who looked like me in the aspirational pages of books and magazines, or even on TV. It was a long journey for me to arrive at self-love,'' Nyong'o said in a statement to Variety. The 37-year-old Oscar-winning actor will serve as a producer on the film.

Published by Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers in October 2019, ''Sulwe'' was a New York Times bestseller.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. Senate panel to hold Feb 23 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Oil India led consortium to bid for acquiring BPCL's stake in Numaligarh Refinery

Oil India Ltd OIL in consortium with Engineers India Ltd EIL has decided to bid for acquiring 61.65 per cent stake of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd BPCL in Numaligarh Refinery Ltd NRL. The bid is to be submitted through a formal process....

FEATURE-Russia's far east aims for unexpected climate target: net zero by 2025

Fossil fuel-rich Russia may not be known as a leader on climate action - but in the countrys remote far east, authorities have launched an unexpected experiment an effort to try out carbon trading and reach net-zero planet-heating emissions...

Fire in Noida company, none hurt

A fire broke out in a private companys premises here on Friday morning, police said.No person was hurt in the blaze that took place in a building in A Block of Sector 10, under Sector 20 police station limits, around 9.30 am, a police offic...

'Maha's caravan policy aims to promote tourism, generate jobs'

The Maharashtra governments caravan tourism policy aims not only to provide a different experience to travel enthusiasts but also promote tourism in the states remote areas and create job opportunities, an official has said.The Maharashtra ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021