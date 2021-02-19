Netflix to adapt Lupita Nyong’o children's book ‘Sulwe’ as animated musical
Hollywood star Lupita Nyong'o's 2019 children's book about colorism and self-love, "Sulwe," will be adapted as an animated musical on Netflix.
Written by Nyong'o with illustrations by Vashti Harrison, the book follows Sulwe, a child who has skin darker than anyone she knows and all she wants is to be beautiful and bright.
The book focuses on colorism, self-esteem and learning that true beauty comes from within.
"The story of Sulwe is one that is very close to my heart. Growing up, I was uncomfortable in my dark skin. I rarely saw anyone who looked like me in the aspirational pages of books and magazines, or even on TV. It was a long journey for me to arrive at self-love,'' Nyong'o said in a statement to Variety. The 37-year-old Oscar-winning actor will serve as a producer on the film.
Published by Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers in October 2019, ''Sulwe'' was a New York Times bestseller.
