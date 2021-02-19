'Fate: The Winx Saga' renewed by Netflix for season 2

Streaming platform Netflix has ordered an eight-episode second season of drama ''Fate: The Winx Club'', led by ''Chilling Adventures of Sabrina'' actor Abigail Cowen.

The first season of the show debuted on Netflix on January 22. It followed the coming-of-age journey of five unlikely friends attending Alfea, a magical boarding school in the Otherworld.

The cast also includes actors Hannah van der Westhuysen, Precious Mustapha, Eliot Salt and Elisha Applebaum.

According to Variety, the second season will begin production this year in Ireland.

Brian Young will return as showrunner and executive producer.

The cast set to reprise their roles includes Cowen as the Fairy of the Dragon Flame, Van der Westhuysen as the light-bending Solaria Guardian Fairy, Mustapha as the Fairy of Waves, Salt as an earth fairy and Applebaum as a mind fairy. Additional casting for the second season will be announced in near future. ''The six episodes in season one only scratched the surface of this incredibly rich world and the powerful fairies who inhabit it. As Bloom's story continues to evolve, I can't wait for you to learn even more about Aisha, Stella, Terra, and Musa! And you never know who might show up at Alfea next term," Young said in a statement.

Backed by Archery Pictures Production in association with Rainbow, the show is based on animated series ''Winx Club'', which was created and produced in Italy by Iginio Straffi, founder and CEO of Rainbow Group.

Judy Counihan and Kris Thykier of Archery Pictures are serving as executive producers on the show along with Joanne Lee and Cristiana Buzzelli from Rainbow.

