Left Menu

Uzo Aduba inks deal with CBS Studios, to star in Robert and Michelle King drama

Black and openly gay in a white southern stronghold, Shirley has been underestimated her whole life until now, when she takes on the wealthy white crime family that has kept everyone in the grip of fear, the logline reads.Aduba is best known for her role as Suzanne Crazy Eyes Warren on the Netflix series Orange Is the New Black. The role earned her three Emmy nominations, of which she won two.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 19-02-2021 11:29 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 11:20 IST
Uzo Aduba inks deal with CBS Studios, to star in Robert and Michelle King drama
Representative image. Image Credit: Flickr

Three-time Emmy winner Uzo Aduba has signed a multi-year producing deal with CBS Studios under which her first project will be drama ''Low Country''. According to Deadline, Aduba will star in and executive produces the show.

''The Good Wife and Evil'' creators Robert King and Michelle King will also serve as executive producers. Penned by Dewayne Jones, ''Low Country'' features Aduba as Shirley Johnson, a deputy sheriff in South Carolina's low country. ''Black and openly gay in a white southern stronghold, Shirley has been underestimated her whole life until now, when she takes on the wealthy white crime family that has kept everyone in the grip of fear,'' the logline reads.

Aduba is best known for her role as Suzanne "Crazy Eyes" Warren on the Netflix series "Orange Is the New Black." The role earned her three Emmy nominations, of which she won two. She most recently won the Emmy for best-supporting actress in a limited series for her work on the FX drama "Mrs America''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. Senate panel to hold Feb 23 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Oil India led consortium to bid for acquiring BPCL's stake in Numaligarh Refinery

Oil India Ltd OIL in consortium with Engineers India Ltd EIL has decided to bid for acquiring 61.65 per cent stake of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd BPCL in Numaligarh Refinery Ltd NRL. The bid is to be submitted through a formal process....

FEATURE-Russia's far east aims for unexpected climate target: net zero by 2025

Fossil fuel-rich Russia may not be known as a leader on climate action - but in the countrys remote far east, authorities have launched an unexpected experiment an effort to try out carbon trading and reach net-zero planet-heating emissions...

Fire in Noida company, none hurt

A fire broke out in a private companys premises here on Friday morning, police said.No person was hurt in the blaze that took place in a building in A Block of Sector 10, under Sector 20 police station limits, around 9.30 am, a police offic...

'Maha's caravan policy aims to promote tourism, generate jobs'

The Maharashtra governments caravan tourism policy aims not only to provide a different experience to travel enthusiasts but also promote tourism in the states remote areas and create job opportunities, an official has said.The Maharashtra ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021