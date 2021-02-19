Jane Fonda to voice lead role in Apple, Skydance's animation 'Luck'

Hollywood veteran Jane Fonda is set to voice a lead character in Apple and Skydance Animation’s upcoming movie ''Luck''.

The film follows the unluckiest girl in the world, who after stumbling upon the never-before-seen world of good and back luck, must join together with magical creatures to uncover a force more powerful than even luck itself. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Fonda will play The Dragon described as the “exuberant CEO of Good Luck and undisputed luckiest ancient being in all the land''.

The character is billed as being elegant, stylish and as persuasive as she is powerful. Peggy Holmes is directing the film from a screenplay written by Kiel Murray. John Lasseter, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and David Eisenmann are producing for Skydance Animation.

