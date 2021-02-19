Left Menu

Jane Fonda to lend voice for Apple, Skydance's 'Luck'

Oscar-winning actor Jane Fonda will lend her voice for the upcoming animated film titled 'Luck'.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-02-2021 12:56 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 12:56 IST
Jane Fonda to lend voice for Apple, Skydance's 'Luck'
Jane Fonda. Image Credit: ANI

Oscar-winning actor Jane Fonda will lend her voice for the upcoming animated film titled 'Luck'. As per Variety, the forthcoming movie comes under the recently-announced content partnership between Apple and Skydance Animation.

Fonda is on board for a key role in 'Luck' that envisions colliding worlds of good and bad luck, and the unlucky girl who must intervene to save the day. The veteran actor will voice the role of The Dragon, described as the "exuberant CEO of Good Luck and undisputed luckiest ancient being in all the land. The Dragon is elegant, stylish, and as persuasive as she is powerful. The only thing better than good luck is more good luck, so when bad luck starts to spin out of control, she must face her fears or risk losing good luck forever."

The upcoming film will be helmed by Peggy Holmes and written by Kiel Murray. Fonda is the first talent attachment to a Skydance Animation project since Emma Thompson departed a voice role in 'Luck' in 2019. Thompson took issue with the David Ellison-run company's hire of John Lasseter, who had resigned from his post at Pixar following misconduct accusations. Insiders familiar with the project said Fonda has not replaced Thompson, but instead voices a new character, following a story overhaul from Lasseter, Holmes, and Murray.

Lasseter, Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and David Eisenmann are producing for Skydance Animation. Fonda will receive the 2021 Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globes this year, which will join her 2014 AFI life achievement prize on the mantle.

Fonda's film credits include 'Youth', 'Klute', 'Coming Home', 'The China Syndrome', 'Nine to Five', 'Rollover', 'On Golden Pond', 'The Morning After and The Dollmaker'. Most recently, she starred in 'Grace and Frankie', produced by Skydance Television. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. Senate panel to hold Feb 23 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Philippines urge Indian companies to invest in its construction companies

The Philippines Department of Trade and Industry DTI on Thursday urged Indian companies to explore possible partnerships with Philippine firms for construction projects, reported Manila Times. Stressing on the importance of construction and...

India to appeal against Cairn arbitration award: Sources

The government is likely to file an appeal against the Cairn arbitration award contesting its sovereign rights to tax, sources said.An international tribunal in December, had unanimously ruled that India violated its obligations under the U...

Gut microbiome implicated in healthy aging, longevity

The gut microbiome is an integral component of the body, but its importance in the human aging process is unclear. A team of researchers and their collaborators have identified distinct signatures in the gut microbiome that are associated w...

Pakistan to get 2.8 million AstraZeneca vaccine doses from COVAX

Pakistan will receive 2.8 million doses of Oxford AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine on March 2 from the international vaccine alliance, COVAX, Health Minister Faisal Sultan has said as the country announced the launch of a vaccination program...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021