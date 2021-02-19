Left Menu

George RR Martin, Kalinda Vazquez working on 'Roadmarks' adaptation for HBO

George RR Martin, Kalinda Vazquez working on 'Roadmarks' adaptation for HBO
Celebrated author George RR Martin has teamed up with Kalinda Vazquez to develop a TV adaptation of sci-fi novel ''Roadmarks'' for HBO.

According to Deadline, the author will executive produce the new series, which comes from Vazquez, known for working as a writer on ''Star Trek: Discovery''.

Written by Roger Zelazny in the late 1970s, ''Roadmarks'' was published by Del Rey in 1979.

It is about a highway that can travel through time, linking all timelines and places together for the very special people who discover it. Some might use it to explore the vast mysteries of the world, but for others... the road might be their only hope to survive, rewrite life-altering mistakes, and create a better future for themselves and the ones they love.

The Road was created by the Dragons of Bel'kwinith and no one knows who they are or why they made it.

Vince Gerardis, a co-exec producer of ''Game of Thrones'' which was based on Martin's ''A Song of Ice and Fire'' novels, will executive produce the show alongside Martin and Vazquez.

