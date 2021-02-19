Aanand L Rai's 'Atrangi re' to come out in August

Left Menu

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai is set to release his upcoming directorial AtrangiRe, featuring Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and South star Dhanush, on August 6.The film went on floors last March before the coronavirus pandemic halted its shoot. With theatres up and running, AtrangiRe is all set for a release this year.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-02-2021 19:31 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 19:31 IST
Filmmaker Aanand L Rai is set to release his upcoming directorial ''AtrangiRe'', featuring Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and South star Dhanush, on August 6.

The film went on floors last March before the coronavirus pandemic halted its shoot. The team of ''AtrangiRe'' resumed filming in Madurai last October and followed it up with a schedule in Delhi. ''With theatres up and running, 'AtrangiRe' is all set for a release this year. The AR Rahman musical will be hitting the screens on August 6, 2021,'' the film's makers said in a statement.

The film, which reunites Dhanush and Rai after their 2013 critical hit ''Raanjhanaa'', will feature Kumar in a ''special role.'' ''AtrangiRe'' will be Kumar's third release of 2021.

The 53-year-old actor will also be seen in espionage thriller ''Bellbottom'', scheduled to release on May 28, and Yash Raj Films' ''Prithviraj'', which will hit the theatres this Diwali.

''Atrangi Re'' is written by Rai's long time collaborator, Himanshu Sharma, with lyrics penned by Irshad Kamil. The project is a joint production of Colour Yellow Productions, T-Series and Kumar's Cape Of Good Films.

