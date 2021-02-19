Woman who foiled rape attempt questions police probe, family petitions MP CM

A 24-year-old woman who sustaineda spine injury while thwarting a rape attempt here has claimedthat the man arrested by the police was never brought beforeher, and she does not know whether he is the actual culprit.

While the alleged incident took place on January 16,the police pressed the charges of attempt to rape and attemptto murder against the arrested man only on Friday.

The woman's mother petitioned Madhya Pradesh ChiefMinister Shivraj Singh Chouhan about the police's allegedheavy-handedness two days ago, sources close to the familysaid.

According to the woman, on the evening of January 16when she was strolling near her house in Kolar Policestation limits, a man attacked her and dragged her into nearbybushes.

He tried to rape her and when she resisted, hit herwith stones on the head.

Having suffered injury to the spine and inexcruciating pain, she cried for help and a couple came to herrescue. While the assailant fled, she passed out.

The couple took her to hospital, from where she wasdischarged five days ago, police said.

Two weeks ago, the police arrested a drug addict onthe basis of information given by a witness, citysuperintendent of police Bhupendra Singh told PTI.

But he was charged with only molestation and assaultinitially.

On Friday, after the woman's family approached chiefminister Chouhan, the charges of attempt to murder and attemptto rape were added, a local police official said.

When asked why there was delay in pressing seriouscharges, CSP Singh said the police were waiting for medicalreport of the woman.

However, the woman has also alleged that the policenever brought the arrested man before her so that she couldidentify him, or provided her with his voice sample.

''The identification parade, as per law, is done injudicial custody, and we will be doing it shortly,'' CSP Singhsaid, pointing out that the woman was discharged fromhospital only five days ago. Probe was on, he said.

