Elizabeth Olsen is "very aware" of how nepotism played its part in her career

Hollywood actor Elizabeth Olsen recently admitted that she's "very aware" of how nepotism in Hollywood has played a hand in launching her career, following the success of her older siblings Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-02-2021 23:17 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 23:17 IST
Elizabeth Olsen. Image Credit: ANI

Hollywood actor Elizabeth Olsen recently admitted that she's "very aware" of how nepotism in Hollywood has played a hand in launching her career, following the success of her older siblings Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. According to E! News, recently during an interview with, the Marvel star admitted that nepotism might have played a role in her Hollywood success. She said, "Nepotism is a thing and I'm very aware of it."

Fans first knew Elizabeth as the little sister to TV darlings Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, who famously landed their breakout role as Michelle on 'Full House' in 1987. Though her last name might ring some bells for fans of the ABC sitcom, Elizabeth has been intent on striking out on her own. She was adamant in her interview that she's not trying to take advantage of her sisters' fame. Elizabeth said, "And of course, I've always wanted to do it alone."

Elizabeth Olsen's mother Jarnett Olsen was a ballerina, while her sisters went on to launch the fashion label 'The Row' in 2006. (ANI)

