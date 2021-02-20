Left Menu

Rajkummar Rao's birthday note for Patralekhaa is dripping love

Bollywood star Rajkummar Rao on Saturday shared a gorgeous sun-kissed picture of his girlfriend and actor Patralekhaa and penned down a heartwarming birthday note.

Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood star Rajkummar Rao on Saturday shared a gorgeous sun-kissed picture of his girlfriend and actor Patralekhaa and penned down a heartwarming birthday note. The 'Newton' star hopped on to Instagram and shared a loved-up post for his bae to make the day special. He termed the 'Citylights' star the 'most gorgeous and kindest girl ever' on her 31st birthday.

The close-up picture of the birthday girl sees her dressed in a warm white jumper. She is seen slightly smiling and candidly posing for the camera as her wavy luscious locks are left open in the air. Along with the photo, Rajkummar penned a heartwarming birthday wish for his lady love. "Happy birthday my love @patralekhaa. You are the most gorgeous and kindest girl ever," he wrote.

"The best daughter, best partner, best sister and the best friend, You inspire me everyday. Thank you for being my strength," he added. "May God bless you forever and you get all the happiness and success in the world because you totally deserve them," the actor concluded.

Celebrity followers including filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra and more than 61 thousand fans liked the post within 26 minutes of it being posted. Scores of fans and stars chimed into the comments section to extend birthday wishes to Patralekhaa. In love with the post, Rajkummar's 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' co-star and friend Ayushmann Khurrana left a red heart emotion over the post.

The 'Ludo' actor had also opened up about his relationship with Patralekhaa in a 2019 episode of the popular chat show 'Koffee with Karan'. In the same year, the couple's love story also got featured on the Humans of Bombay page on Instagram. Both the actors took to their social media pages and shared the story behind how they met and fell in love. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

