Russia approves its third COVID-19 vaccine - PM

Russia approves its third COVID-19 vaccine - PMReuters | Moscow | Updated: 20-02-2021 12:54 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 12:18 IST
Russia on Saturday approved a third coronavirus vaccine for domestic use, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on state TV.
The first 120,000 doses, labeled CoviVac and produced by the Chumakov Centre in St. Petersburg, will be released for domestic use in March, he added.
