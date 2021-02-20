Hugh Jackman's 'Reminiscence' to release in September
Hugh Jackman-starrer sci-fi thriller ''Reminiscence'' will make its debut in US theatres and on streamer HBO Max on September 3 this year.
The movie, which also features Rebecca Ferguson, Thandie Newton, and Cliff Curtis, marks the feature directorial debut of ''Westworld'' co-creator Lisa Joy.
Jackman, known for movies such as ''X-Men'' series, ''The Prestige'', ''The Greatest Showman'' and ''Prisoners'', shared the news in a post on Twitter Friday.
''You're going on a journey through memory. All you have to do is follow my voice. #Reminiscence, in US theatres and streaming starting 9.3.21. (Internationally in theatres starting 8.25.21). @hbomax @wbpictures'' he tweeted.
The story is about Nicolas Bannister (Jackman), a rugged and solitary veteran living in a near-future Miami flooded by rising seas. He is an expert in a dangerous occupation: he offers clients the chance to relive any memory they desire. ''His life changes when he meets Mae. What begins as a simple matter of lost and found becomes a passionate love affair. ''But when a different client's memories implicate Mae in a series of violent crimes, Bannister must delve through the dark world of the past to uncover the truth about the woman he fell for,'' the official plotline read.
The movie's cast also includes Marina de Tavira, Daniel Wu, Mojean Aria, Brett Cullen, Natalie Martinez, Angela Sarafyan, and Nico Parker.
''Reminiscence'' has been produced by Jonathan Nolan, Michael De Luca, and Aaron Ryder.
