Why Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo Season 2 can’t be dropped, know more in details!

What are the possibilities of Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo Season 2? This series has been the most discussed drama of the year after Love in the Moonlight and Descendants of the Sun. Good Data Corporation, a research institute had disclosed this information earlier.

The South Korean series enthusiasts are passionately waiting for the renewal of Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo Season 2 for the last over four years. However, the series creators have not provided any hint on the renewal or making of second season.

The chances for Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo Season 2 are huge. The reason is this beautiful series was chosen as the most anticipated series of the second half of 2016 in China, reaching 300 million views after the first three episodes on the online streaming platform Youku.

Already two petitions were created in favor of the creation of Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo Season 2. The petitions were generated to compel the creators to work on one more season. One of the petitions has garnered over 4K signatures till date.

Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo was reportedly been sold for over $400,000 per episode to the Chinese broadcasting station Youku. The total amount reportedly stood over $8 million and thus became the most expensive K-drama ever sold. This is another big reason behind the possible creation of another season.

On the other hand, there is another big reason why the South Korean series enthusiasts still have a vision to be amused with Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo Season 2. Lee Joon-gi, Lee Ji-eun and Kang Ha-neul starring series performed well worldwide and had over 1.1 billion views in China along with high ratings in Singapore and Malaysia.

