PM Narendra Modi built Kartarpur corridor and Ram Mandir, says Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Ludhiana rally.
PTI | Ludhiana | Updated: 26-05-2024 19:01 IST | Created: 26-05-2024 19:01 IST
