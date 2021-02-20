HBO Max gives order to 'Subject to Change' series from JJ Abrams

Filmmaker JJ Abrams has set the series ''Subject to Change'' as his next project at streamer HBO Max.

The show is based on an original story idea by Abrams and it will be produced by the filmmaker's production banner Bad Robot.

Abrams, known for directing movies such as ''Star Trek'' series and two ''Star Wars'' installments, will open the show along with Jennifer Yale, who will serve as the showrunner.

The story is about a desperate college student who signs up for a clinical trial that begins a wild, harrowing, mind and reality-bending adventure.

''It's been incredible fun weaving this rather insane yarn with Jenn, and I am grateful to her and everyone at HBO Max for the opportunity to bring this story to life,'' Abrams said in a statement.

Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content at HBO Max, described the new show as ''complex, eye-opening thriller''.

''It will take viewers on an unexpected ride, showcasing the creative brilliance of JJ, Jennifer, and the Bad Robot team,'' she added.

Bad Robot will produce in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Abrams and Yale will also serve as executive producers alongside Ben Stephenson.

