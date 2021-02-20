Left Menu

HBO Max gives order to 'Subject to Change' series from JJ Abrams

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 20-02-2021 16:25 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 16:17 IST
HBO Max gives order to 'Subject to Change' series from JJ Abrams
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Filmmaker JJ Abrams has set the series ''Subject to Change'' as his next project at streamer HBO Max.

The show is based on an original story idea by Abrams and it will be produced by the filmmaker's production banner Bad Robot.

Abrams, known for directing movies such as ''Star Trek'' series and two ''Star Wars'' installments, will open the show along with Jennifer Yale, who will serve as the showrunner.

The story is about a desperate college student who signs up for a clinical trial that begins a wild, harrowing, mind and reality-bending adventure.

''It's been incredible fun weaving this rather insane yarn with Jenn, and I am grateful to her and everyone at HBO Max for the opportunity to bring this story to life,'' Abrams said in a statement.

Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content at HBO Max, described the new show as ''complex, eye-opening thriller''.

''It will take viewers on an unexpected ride, showcasing the creative brilliance of JJ, Jennifer, and the Bad Robot team,'' she added.

Bad Robot will produce in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Abrams and Yale will also serve as executive producers alongside Ben Stephenson.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Love Alarm Season 2 gets official release date in March, more focus on cliffhangers

Honor Band 6 India launch imminent after battery gets BIS certification

Nigerian court freezes Shell accounts ahead of Aiteo lawsuit

SolarWinds hackers studied Microsoft source code for authentication and email

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sudan and Ethiopia trade accusations in escalating border conflict

Sudan on Saturday accused Ethiopia of an unforgivable insult in its sharpest statement since a decades-old border dispute flared late last year. Clashes erupted between Sudanese and Ethiopian forces over Al-Fashqa, an area of fertile land s...

HostGator vs DreamHost 2021:Which web host is the best?

Disclosure This content is reader-supported, which means if you click on some of our links that we may earn a commission.Whether you already own a website or are just getting started online, you must choose a reliable web hosting provider t...

Since March last year, BMC collected over Rs 31 crore in fine from people not wearing face masks

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC has collected a total fine of Rs 31.79 crore between March 2020 to February 19 this year from 15.71 lakh people who were caught without face masks in public spaces. According to BMC data, a total o...

Goa industry seeks public procurement policy in state budget

Goa State Industries Association GSIA, in their pre-budget memorandum, has urged the state government to introduce Public Procurement Policy for Micro and Small Enterprises MSEs on lines with the central governments initiative.GSIA led by i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021