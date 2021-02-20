Left Menu

People News Roundup: UK's Prince Philip set to remain in hospital until early next week; Goodbye Kimye: Kim Kardashian files to divorce Kanye West

Queen Elizabeth's 99-year-old husband was admitted to hospital on Tuesday as a precautionary measure after feeling ill with an ailment that is not related to COVID-19. The couple's first child was born earlier in February, and his name includes an apparent nod to the queen's 99-year-old husband Prince Philip, who is in hospital on a precautionary basis after feeling ill earlier this week.

Reuters | Updated: 20-02-2021 18:36 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 18:29 IST
People News Roundup: UK's Prince Philip set to remain in hospital until early next week; Goodbye Kimye: Kim Kardashian files to divorce Kanye West
MS/DH /TW Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current people's news briefs.

No return: Harry and Meghan make a final split with the British royal family

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have made a final split with the British royal family, telling Queen Elizabeth that they will not be returning as working members of the monarchy, Buckingham Palace said on Friday. Harry and Meghan sent shockwaves through the monarchy in January 2020 by suddenly announcing they were splitting from the family and embarking on a new future across the Atlantic - one of the most extraordinary royal exits in decades.

UK's Prince Philip set to remain in hospital until early next week

Britain's Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, is likely to remain in hospital until next week, a royal source said on Friday, adding that doctors were acting out of an abundance of caution and the duke remains in good spirits. Queen Elizabeth's 99-year-old husband was admitted to hospital on Tuesday as a precautionary measure after feeling ill with an ailment that is not related to COVID-19.

UK's Princess Eugenie names baby son August, Buckingham Palace says

Britain's Princess Eugenie, granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, and her husband Jack Brooksbank have named their son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, Buckingham Palace said on Saturday. The couple's first child was born earlier in February, and his name includes an apparent nod to the queen's 99-year-old husband Prince Philip, who is in hospital on a precautionary basis after feeling ill earlier this week.

Goodbye Kimye: Kim Kardashian files to divorce Kanye West

Reality star and businesswoman Kim Kardashian on Friday filed for divorce from rapper Kanye West after almost seven years of marriage and months of rumors that their relationship had broken down. Representatives for Los Angeles Superior Court and for Kardashian, 40, said she had filed the divorce papers.

Marilyn Manson faces LA sheriff investigation after abuse allegations

Authorities in Los Angeles are investigating allegations of domestic violence by rock singer Marilyn Manson, the LA County Sheriff's Department said in a statement on Friday. "Westworld" TV and film actress Evan Rachel Wood and three other women said earlier this month in social media posts that Manson had abused them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Love Alarm Season 2 gets official release date in March, more focus on cliffhangers

Honor Band 6 India launch imminent after battery gets BIS certification

Nigerian court freezes Shell accounts ahead of Aiteo lawsuit

SolarWinds hackers studied Microsoft source code for authentication and email

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-No chance of Adelaide 'disaster' repeat in pink ball test - India's Pujara

India suffered a dramatic batting collapse the last time they played a pink ball test in Australia but top order batsman Cheteshwar Pujara is confident lightning will not strike twice when they face England in familiar home conditions. Goin...

Karnataka has one of the lowest unemployment rates in the country: CM to PM

Bengaluru, Feb 20 PTIKarnataka has been able tomaintain one of the lowest unemployment rates in the countryat 3.6 per cent, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa told PrimeMinister Narendra Modi on Saturday.The Chief Minister also requested the Pr...

HC dismisses plea challenging upper age limit for UP Higher Judicial Service

The Allahabad High Court has dismissed a petition challenging the age criteria stipulated in an advertisement calling for applications to the Uttar Pradesh Higher Judicial Services.A division bench comprising Justices Munishwar Nath Bhandar...

8 arrested for robbing Mumbai hotel posing as police officers

Mumbai police on Saturday arrested eight persons in connection with a robbery case in a five-star hotel in Vile Parle. Acting on a tip-off from confidential sources, the investigation team of Mumbai police zeroed in on the accused and arres...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021