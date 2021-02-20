UK's Prince Charles visits hospital where father Philip is staying - Reuters witness

UK's Prince Charles visits hospital where father Philip is staying - Reuters witnessReuters | London | Updated: 20-02-2021 21:04 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 21:02 IST
Britain's Prince Charles on Saturday visited the hospital where his father Prince Philip is being kept as a precaution after feeling ill, a Reuters photographer at the hospital said.
Charles arrived at the back of the London hospital where Philip, the 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth, has been since Tuesday. He is expected to remain in hospital until next week.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Philip
- Queen Elizabeth
- Prince Philip
- Charles
- London
- Britain
ALSO READ
Philippines logs 1,894 new COVID-19 cases, travel rules for foreigners to be further eased
Philippines detects 8 more cases of new coronavirus strain
Earthquake of magnitude 6 strikes Mindanao, Philippines
Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes southern Philippines
Philippine lawmakers pass bill to tax online gambling firms