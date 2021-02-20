Actor Kamal Haasan calls on 'superstar' friend

Left Menu

Recently, Haasan had said that he would meet thesuperstar after his campaign in Chennai.He insisted that he shared the feelings of Rajinis fans,who were apparently disappointed as their Thalaiva could notmake a political plunge.Inspite of feeling a little disappointed, his health isof utmost importance to me.

Veteran actor and Makkal NeedhiMaiam (MNM) founder Kamal Haasan called on his long-termacquaintance and Tamil film superstar Rajinikanth at his PoesGarden residence here on Saturday and enquired about hishealth.

Rajinikanth had a month ago announced that he could notgo ahead with his plans on a political plunge in the 2021Tamil Nadu assembly election owing to his health condition,which he saw as a warning from God.

Multiple sources in MNM confirmed that Haasan met Rajiniearlier in the day and enquired about his health.

''Todays meeting was not scheduled to discuss politics.

The two celebrities who have been friends for over fourdecades would definitely have discussed several topicsincluding the current political scenario in Tamil Nadu,'' saidSnehan, MNMs state Youth Wing secretary.

During the meeting that lasted for about half-an-hour,they could have definitely discussed politics, opined Snehan.

Speaking to PTI he said there was a fair chance for thetwo to carry forward their discussions.

''Both wanted to usher in change for the prosperity ofTamil Nadu. One could not journey due to health conditionswhile the other is streaming ahead in politics,'' Snehan added.

Recently, Haasan had said that he would meet thesuperstar after his campaign in Chennai.

He insisted that he shared the feelings of Rajinis fans,who were apparently disappointed as their Thalaiva could notmake a political plunge.

''Inspite of feeling a little disappointed, his health isof utmost importance to me. My Rajini must be healthy,wherever he may live,'' Haasan had said.

