Kareena, Saif welcome baby boy

Bollywood star couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan have become parents to their second child, a baby boy, on Sunday.Kareena, who was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital here, gave birth around 9 am. Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support, they said in a joint statement.Kareena, 40, delivered their first child, son Taimur Ali Khan on December 20, 2016.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-02-2021 11:33 IST | Created: 21-02-2021 11:32 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood star couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan have become parents to their second child, a baby boy, on Sunday.

Kareena, who was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital here, gave birth around 9 am. ''She has delivered a baby boy in the morning around 9 am. I'll be visiting them soon,'' Kareena's father, veteran actor Randhir Kapoor told PTI. Kareena and Saif had announced the pregnancy in August, thanking well wishers for their support.

''We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family! Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support,'' they said in a joint statement.

Kareena, 40, delivered their first child, son Taimur Ali Khan on December 20, 2016. The toddler, now four years old, has been an Internet sensation ever since his birth and is followed by the paparazzi round-the-clock.

Back then, soon after the baby boy was named Taimur, people on social media had started questioning the origins of the name.

Saif, 50, tied the knot with Kareena in October 2012 after a five-year courtship.

He was previously married to actor Amrita Singh, with whom he shares actor-daughter Sara Ali Khan (25) and son Ibrahim Ali Khan (19).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

