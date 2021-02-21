Left Menu

Nick Jonas to pull double-duty as 'SNL' host and musical guest

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 21-02-2021 12:40 IST | Created: 21-02-2021 12:30 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: The Cheat Sheet

Actor-singer Nick Jonas will be hosting the February 27 episode of the late-night sketch comedy series ''Saturday Night Live'' ('SNL').

Apart from making his hosting debut on the show, Jonas will also perform as the musical guest. According to Variety, the musician will be performing his newly announced single "Spaceman," which will come out on February 25, two days before his "SNL" appearance.

Previously, Paul Simon, Ray Charles, The Rolling Stones, Dolly Parton, Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga and Harry Styles have served both as the host and musical guest in the same episode.

"SNL" is produced in association with Broadway Video. Lorne Michaels serves as creator and executive producer.

