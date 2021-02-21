Left Menu

John Abraham-starrer action-thriller 'Attack' to hit theaters on Aug 13

The makers of John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Rakul Preet Singh-starrer action-thriller on Sunday announced the release date of their upcoming film 'Attack'. The movie will be released in theatres on August 13, 2021.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 21-02-2021 13:50 IST | Created: 21-02-2021 13:50 IST
John Abraham-starrer action-thriller 'Attack' to hit theaters on Aug 13
John Abraham (Image courtesy: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

The makers of John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Rakul Preet Singh-starrer action-thriller on Sunday announced the release date of their upcoming film 'Attack'. The movie will be released in theatres on August 13, 2021. The 'Dostana' star took to Twitter and announced that the film will be released on Independence day weekend.

"'Attack' - a taut, action entertainer with a strong storyline...a genre I love! In theatres, this Independence Day..Release Date- 13th August, 2021," tweeted Abraham. In May, last year, the 'Garam Masala' actor took to tweeted to inform about the acquisition of rights to the Hindi remake of Malayalam action thriller 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum.'

Abraham took to Twitter to share his excitement. "Ayyappanum Koshiyum, a film that strikes a perfect balance between action, thrill, and a good story. At JA Entertainment we are keen to bring such appealing stories to our audience..we hope to make a truly engaging film with this remake in Hindi. Really Excited !!! " he tweeted.

The original film featured actors Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Big U.S. companies slash donations to politicians after Trump election challenge

EXCLUSIVE-White House working with Facebook and Twitter to tackle anti-vaxxers

Mexico receives 200,000 doses of China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine

Here's how Android 12 will bolster security, privacy for work devices

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP not serious contender in Kerala polls except in few seats; will be difficult for it to improve upon one seat it won last time: Tharoor.

BJP not serious contender in Kerala polls except in few seats will be difficult for it to improve upon one seat it won last time Tharoor....

'I thought we were done': Parts fall from sky in plane scare

David Delucia was settling back into his airplane seat and starting to relax on his way to a long-awaited vacation when a huge explosion and flash of light interrupted an in-flight announcement and put him in survival mode. The Boeing 777-2...

UK starting to restrict spread of virus variants, Hancock says

British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said tougher border measures and enhanced contract tracing appeared to have restricted the spread of coronavirus variants from Brazil and South Africa.Hancock said a roadmap to ease Englands third natio...

E Sreedharan has no political experience; his impact on Kerala polls likely to be minimal: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor

E Sreedharan has no political experience his impact on Kerala polls likely to be minimal Congress leader Shashi Tharoor to PTI....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021