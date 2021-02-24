Left Menu

Taylor Kitsch joins Chris Pratt in Amazon's 'The Terminal List'

Actor Taylor Kitsch, known for movies like Battleship and John Carter, will co-star Chris Pratt in Amazons The Terminal List series.Based on Jack Carrs bestselling novel of the same name, the conspiracy-thriller show will be directed by Antoine Fuqua of The Equalizer and Training Day fame.The story follows Reece Pratt whose entire platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission.Reece returns home with conflicting memories of the event and questions about his culpability.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 24-02-2021 11:38 IST | Created: 24-02-2021 11:24 IST
Taylor Kitsch joins Chris Pratt in Amazon's 'The Terminal List'
Representative Image. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Actor Taylor Kitsch, known for movies like ''Battleship'' and ''John Carter'', will co-star Chris Pratt in Amazon's ''The Terminal List'' series.

Based on Jack Carr's bestselling novel of the same name, the conspiracy-thriller show will be directed by Antoine Fuqua of ''The Equalizer'' and ''Training Day'' fame.

The story follows Reece (Pratt) whose entire platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission.

''Reece returns home with conflicting memories of the event and questions about his culpability. However, as new evidence comes to light, Reece discovers dark forces working against him, endangering not only his life but the lives of those he loves,'' the plotline of the show read.

Kitsch will essay the role of Ben Edwards, a former SEAL and Reece's best friend. Now a member of CIA Ground Branch, Edwards uses his intelligence access and operator skill set to help Reece seek his vengeance.

David DiGilio is adapting the book for the show, which marks Pratt's return to television after he featured in shows such as ''Parks and Recreation'' and ''Everwood'', reported Deadline.

He will also serve as the showrunner.

Pratt and Jon Schumacher will executive produce the show through their Indivisible Productions, alongside Fuqua, DiGilio, Daniel Shattuck and Carr.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Meet adds ability to end meeting for all at once

SolarWinds, Microsoft, FireEye, CrowdStrike defend actions in major hack -U.S. Senate hearing

S.Africa says J&J, Pfizer, Moderna vaccines those for "immediate use"

FACTBOX-Where Australia's landmark news content legislation stands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

British vaccine minister says confident in supply from manufacturers

Britain has confidence in its supply of COVID-19 vaccines and has good visibility on future supplies thanks to regular contacts with manufacturers over timetables for deliveries, the minister responsible for rolling out shots said on Wednes...

India warns of worsening COVID-19 situation, vaccinations to expand

India announced an expansion of its vaccination programme on Wednesday but warned that breaches of coronavirus protocols could worsen an infection surge in many states.Nearly a month after the health minister declared that COVID-19 had been...

Afridi expresses displeasure after umpire refuses to take cap

Pakistans flamboyant all-rounder Shahid Afridi is not pleased with the International Cricket Council ICC rule that bars umpires from taking caps from players during a match due to the COVID-19 pandemic.The former Pakistan captain, who is pl...

Congo requires notification of foreign diplomats' travel after ambush

Democratic Republic of Congos government has required foreign diplomats to inform it of their movements outside the capital Kinshasa following the killing of the Italian ambassador.Ambassador Luca Attanasio, his bodyguard Vittorio Iacovacci...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021